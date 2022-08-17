ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

sunny95.com

Columbus teachers schedule vote on contract offer

COLUMBUS – With a strike deadline looming, members of the union that represents teachers and other employees in the Columbus City Schools have scheduled a meeting Sunday where they will hear the union’s recommendations on the latest contract offer from the district. The Columbus Education Association will meet...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies in Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Two sentenced in hazing death

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — Two former fraternity members from central Ohio have been sentenced to six weeks in jail over the hazing death of a student from Delaware. The two men were convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts. They had been acquitted in May of more serious charges, including involuntary...
GROVE CITY, OH
sunny95.com

Mask advisories lifted as COVID infection rates slow

COLUMBUS – Columbus and Franklin County health authorities have dropped their mask recommendations for residents as the rate of COVID-19 infections declined. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday downgraded the community level of spread of the disease for Franklin County from high to medium. As a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

