Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October
Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
How to Celebrate the Mum in Saugerties New York
In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?. That's right the annual Mum Festival...
Community celebrates progress of South End grocery store
People in Albany's South End are celebrating the progress of the South End grocery store.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Our August 18 front page
Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley
Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is […]
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week.
Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service
Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley
An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
