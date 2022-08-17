ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

iBerkshires.com

Tyler Street Firehouse Gets Kaleidoscope Project Treatment

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The former Tyler Street firehouse is soon to feature four individually curated market-rate units. Developer David Carver has teamed up with the Kaleidoscope Project of West Stockbridge to have the apartments completed by well known Black and Hispanic designers. Each one has a different inspiration and feel.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Real Estate
Big Frog 104

9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

How to Celebrate the Mum in Saugerties New York

In the Spring there are Daffodil and Tulip Festivals and right now all over the Hudson Valley, you can enjoy the beautiful Sun Flowers being celebrated but did you know that in October you can attend the 57th Annual Mum Festival in Saugerties, NY?. That's right the annual Mum Festival...
SAUGERTIES, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our August 18 front page

Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

7 High Rated Amusement Parks Near the Hudson Valley

Do you love thrill rides and roller coasters? Amusement parks attract all kinds of people from all over the country and especially here in the Hudson Valley. Is it the food, water slides, bumper cars or is it the roller coasters? Americans love amusement parks. According to Title Max, approximately 375 million people will visit a roller coaster at least once this year. Some will go more than once. Thankfully, we are not that far from some great amusement parks being here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday.  The Capital Region based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is […]
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

‘Kind, Caring’ New York Man Drowns in Hudson Valley

An investigation is ongoing after a 24-year-old New York man lost his life in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, New York State Police confirmed a drowning in Gallatin, New York. On Saturday, August 13, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and several local fire departments responded to Lake Taghkanic State Park for a report of a swimmer in distress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy

A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

