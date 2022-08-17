2022-23 Horizon League men’s basketball schedule announced

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DAYTON/INDIANAPOLIS — The Horizon League announced the upcoming schedule for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, according to a news release.

For the second straight season, the league has scheduled 20 games which starts with a single weekend of action to open December before non-conference games end.

The final 18 games of the regular season will begin ahead of the new year and run through the final weekend of February, the league said.

“We feel the Horizon League is improved,” said Scott Nagy, Wright State head coach.

The Raiders begin the 2022-23 Horizon League season hosting Robert Morris on December 1 and then playing Youngstown State on December 4, both games will be at the Nutter Center.

“There are many key players returning for another year with plenty of new talent entering the league,” Nagy said. “We look forward to the challenge we have ahead of us in the Horizon League.”

Wright State ends the 2022 calendar playing at North Kentucky on December 29 and begins the 2023 playing IUPUI at Indianapolis.

The opening rounds of the Horizon League Basketball Championships will begin on campus with early round matchups set for February 28 and March 2, the league said.

The semifinals and Horizon League championship game are set for March 6 and 7.

Wright State went 22-14 overall last season, 15-7 in the Horizon League and won the conference tournament to get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

