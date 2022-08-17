Greta Forbes died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at the Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, her daughter Susie by her side. Greta was a longtime valley resident, moving to Aspen in 1959 from Chicago with her first husband Sam Lum. Raising their children in Aspen, the couple eventually opened The House of Lum in the early 70s—the first Chinese restaurant in Aspen. A second restaurant was eventually opened with Gordon Forbes, under what was then known as Crossroads Drugs. Greta worked a variety of jobs, including managing the restaurants, head chef, marketing associate at Vilcore marketing, and as a travel agent. Her deepest loves in life were cooking, painting, traveling, and throwing gourmet dinner parties for family and friends. She is survived by her children Ken Lum and Susie von Mettenheim, son-in-law Paul von Mettenheim and her two grandchildren, Sam, and Grace von Mettenheim, plus many stepchildren, grandchildren, and devoted friends. She lived her life fully, with utter abandonment, and her humor, intelligence, passion, and beauty will live on. Greta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon Forbes. A small memorial is planned in Carbondale on August 27th.

