Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Vagneur: Celebrating the Italians of the Roaring Fork Valley
D ’Amici Italia! Friends of Italy picnic is held in Glenwood Springs each summer, Covid-19 years of interference excepted. For those who don’t know, Italians have had a huge influence on the Roaring Fork Valley, from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and beyond. The first to arrive, most likely,...
Aspen Times
Vail Rugby Club celebrates 50th anniversary in a recent matchup with Aspen Gents
On Aug. 6, past and present members of the Vail Rugby Club gathered on the iconic Ford Field pitch to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a match against the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club. The long weekend, which included a Thursday afternoon happy hour — “typical of any rugby event,”...
Aspen Times
Meredith Carroll: I fixed it for you, Jeff Gorsuch
ASPEN, CO — March 3, 2022 — Jeff Gorsuch has a secret keeping him up at night. “I am thrilled, relieved and anxious to finally say this out loud,” Gorsuch, the co-owner of Gorsuch LTD., a chain of luxury boutiques in Colorado and Utah, told The Aspen Times in an interview on March 2. “The hotel we’ve been developing on the west side of Aspen Mountain is finally coming to fruition, although I am heartbroken to say it will not be our group that ultimately builds it.”
Aspen Times
Obituary: Bayard Young Hovdesven
May 4, 1933 – August 8, 2022. Bayard Young Hovdesven passed peacefully on August 8,2022 with his wife Marilyn at his side. Bayard was born in Mercersberg, Pennsylvania on May 4, 1933 which was his father’s birthday. He was 89 years young. Bayard lived many places in his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen Times
Big Pivots: What to make of Crested Butte’s ban of natural gas?
Crested Butte, a one-time coal mining town, has now turned its back on natural gas. Town councilors unanimously agreed that any new building erected on the 60 vacant lots cannot be served by gas. Major remodels must be electric-ready. It’s Colorado’s first natural gas ban, although 80 other jurisdictions around...
Aspen Times
Allard: I see contribution to ruin
So, the Roman Catholic Gorsuch family of Vail is now making its contribution to the further ruin of the Western Slope of Colorado with its recent $76 million real-estate transaction via a Soviet/Swiss investor in Aspen. When are the Pitkin and Eagle County commissioners going to call a halt to...
Aspen Times
High Points: Rough landings
This one kind of flew under the radar. Pun intended. On Monday afternoon, just about the time the rains came to Aspen, a tweet was sent out by @FlyAspenAirport — that would be the folks at Aspen-Pitkin County Airport — that read: “Update: Small GA Business Jet aircraft veered off the runway on landing. Currently awaiting approval to move the aircraft. We are anticipating the runway to be closed for at least the next hour.”
Aspen Times
Harvey: Wrong foot forward
The one move that seems the most ham-handed and sloppy is the bit about Vladislav Doronin transferring his share of ownership of a company clearly doing business in Russia to his mother. He made the transfer the day after suing The Aspen Times for allowing letters and columns accusing him essentially of — wait for it — doing business in Russia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Times
Obituary: Greta Forbes
Greta Forbes died peacefully on July 5, 2022, at the Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale, her daughter Susie by her side. Greta was a longtime valley resident, moving to Aspen in 1959 from Chicago with her first husband Sam Lum. Raising their children in Aspen, the couple eventually opened The House of Lum in the early 70s—the first Chinese restaurant in Aspen. A second restaurant was eventually opened with Gordon Forbes, under what was then known as Crossroads Drugs. Greta worked a variety of jobs, including managing the restaurants, head chef, marketing associate at Vilcore marketing, and as a travel agent. Her deepest loves in life were cooking, painting, traveling, and throwing gourmet dinner parties for family and friends. She is survived by her children Ken Lum and Susie von Mettenheim, son-in-law Paul von Mettenheim and her two grandchildren, Sam, and Grace von Mettenheim, plus many stepchildren, grandchildren, and devoted friends. She lived her life fully, with utter abandonment, and her humor, intelligence, passion, and beauty will live on. Greta was preceded in death by her beloved husband Gordon Forbes. A small memorial is planned in Carbondale on August 27th.
Aspen Times
Grassl: Thriving town or ghost town?
Vote “no” to a proposed short-term rental tax of 24.4%. My family, friends and oh so many tourists have enjoyed all the outdoor, cultural and social amenities Aspen has had to offer for decades. Why do I suddenly feel like a great recipe for small town economic and cultural success is falling prey to high taxation approaches that are sure to cripple Aspen’s economic future and transition it into a ghost town?
Aspen Times
Rawles III: Will project happen?
Yes, one problem in Pitkin County, and the various other municipalities located within, is that the various elected officials making decisions seem to only come from those receiving subsidized employee housing. It is a very limited strata of who actually lives and pays taxes in the valley. More unfortunately, they...
Aspen Times
Bielik: Need overpasses for 82
So, I am sitting in a left turn lane of Highway 82 at the Two Rivers turnout, my car buffeted by heavy 80 mph traffic coming at me and from behind me — a lot of it monster trucks towing construction-equipment trailers, missing me by inches. And, I am thinking, this is a freeway but with lights and left-turn lanes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aspen Times
McDonald: Is this forthright governance?
City of Aspen’s mantra: Greed and absolute control is good and its always open season on free market property owners. The public seems to have a gut feeling that something is grossly amiss with City Hall? I had this same queasy feeling in the late 1980s-early 1990s when social demographic pressures and the magnitude of wealth divisions were first realized in earnest.
Comments / 0