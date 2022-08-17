ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester City Target Welsey Fofana Has Told Leicester City He Wants To Leave

By Matt Skinner
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KK7Km_0hKD1SYl00

Manchester City's interest in Wesley Fofana could well take a new twist with the central defender reportedly telling Leicester City he wants to leave the club

Manchester City's interest in Wesley Fofana could well take a new twist with the central defender reportedly telling Leicester City he wants to leave the club.

According to a report in the Evening Standard , the 21-year-old could cost more than the world-record fee paid by Manchester United when they signed central defender Harry Maguire back in 2019 for £80million from Wesley Fofana's current club, Leicester City.

Fofana has made a handful of appearances for France at Under 21 level, signing for a team in the Champions League could drastically improve his chances of being selected by French manager Didier Deschamps this November to travel to the Fifa World Cup being held in Qatar.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Brendan Rodgers has hailed Fofana as an 'absolutely colossal' talent in the past, gaining many plaudits in his first entire Premier League season with the Foxes back in 2020/21; the Marseille-born player could be set for a move that would confirm the Leicester manager first impressions.

"We knew he [Fofana] was a top player for someone so young, and when we spoke to people out there and seeing all the clips, you could see he has anticipation as a defender, he has speed, he has aggression, he defends forward, so all the attributes we like here," said Rodgers back in 2020

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are all tracking the French Youth International after a massively interrupted season when he broke his leg, making 12 appearances across all competitions in the last campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmpBp_0hKD1SYl00

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea have already had two bids turned down for the defender, with it likely that Thomas Tuchel will return with an improved offer before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Pep Guardiola would want to make sure a move for Fofana would benefit his system where he already has Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones all fighting to start; he would also have to question if Fofana wants to step into that competition for places.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Vincent Kompany
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Fifa World Cup#The Champions League#French#Imago Action Plus#Marseille
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy