CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
CoinDesk
CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator
Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Job Cuts
Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut disclosed massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post that underscored the dire financial and legal straits faced by the latest firm to freeze crypto withdrawals. Hodlnaut said in the blog that it fired 40 people, which was 80% of its...
BBC
Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse
A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.・
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
CoinDesk
US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs
A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
CoinDesk
New Auditor for Stablecoin Issuer Tether Confirms Slashing of Commercial Paper Holdings
BDO Italia has reaffirmed stablecoin issuer Tether's consolidated reserves report that showed a 58% quarterly decline in commercial paper holdings to $8.5 billion as of June 30. Tether also confirmed its expectation that commercial papers will be down to $200 million by the end of August and zero before the...
CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Node Capital Lead $5M Fundraise for Blockchain Security Firm dWallet Labs
Node Capital and Digital Currency Group co-led a $5 million pre-seed funding round for dWallet Labs, a blockchain security firm developing projects for the Odsy Network, a new layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralized crypto wallets with customizable access permissions. Digital Currency Group is the parent company of CoinDesk. The...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Rig Maker Canaan Sees 'Prolonged Headwinds' After Challenging Quarter
Canaan (CAN), which makes bitcoin mining machines and designs chips used for mining, said tougher market conditions will hurt its financial performance in the coming months after a difficult second quarter. On Thursday, Beijing-based Canaan reported that its revenue in the second quarter rose 53% from the year-earlier period to...
CoinDesk
Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
CoinDesk
South Africa's Central Bank Greenlights Financial Institutions to Serve Crypto Clients
South African financial institutions will now be allowed to deal with funds linked to digital assets and shouldn't indiscriminately block all crypto clients, the country's central bank said. Banks in the country "may act as a conduit for funds" tied to crypto asset service providers and "may play a role...
CoinDesk
South Korea's Money Laundering Watchdog Flags 16 Crypto Firms for Operating Without Registration
South Korea's anti-money laundering authority is going after 16 foreign crypto firms it says have been operating in the country without proper regulatory approval, a statement published Thursday shows. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), part of South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC), said the firms had advertised crypto and...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fifth Day of Declining Bitcoin Price Has Some Traders Looking Out Below
Price Point: Bitcoin was lower for a fifth straight day, dashing hopes that the largest cryptocurrency might soar past $25,000. Some traders are starting to worry about a move below $22,000. Market Moves: A bullish trendline on bitcoin’s price chart has been breached on the downside, potentially a result of...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns
BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
CoinDesk
Cash-Backed HUSD Stablecoin Loses Peg, Drops to 92 Cents
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has fallen to 92 cents, an 8% drop from its planned $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap prices. It is trading as low as 89 cents against the USDC stablecoin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Curve Finance. The so-called depeg occurred 16 days after crypto exchange FTX removed HUSD from its basket of support USD stablecoins.
CoinDesk
Tether Swaps Accounting Firms, Says It Will Publish Monthly Attestation on Stablecoin Backing
Stablecoin issuer Tether has tapped BDO Italia to take over its regular attestation reports and said it plans to publish the reports every month rather than once a quarter. The firm, a member of the Binder Dijker Otte, or BDO, global network of accounting and consulting firms, will publish the attestations and assurance reports that detail the assets that make up the $67 billion the USDT stablecoin has in reserves, Tether said Thursday.
CoinDesk
World's Biggest Companies Invested $6B in Blockchain Firms September-June: Study
Forty of the world's largest companies invested about $6 billion in blockchain companies between September 2021 and June 2022, according to a study by Blockdata that looked at the investment activity of the biggest 100 public companies by market cap. Blockdata used the size of the funding rounds as a...
