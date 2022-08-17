ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
CoinDesk

Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk

CFTC Commissioner: Crypto Market Needs Clear Guidelines on Its Regulator

Two bills in the U.S. Congress could set the direction for regulating the crypto industry in the coming months, said Kristin N. Johnson, a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Johnson, who was sworn in earlier this year, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday the agency wants to give...
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’ and Job Cuts

Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut disclosed massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post that underscored the dire financial and legal straits faced by the latest firm to freeze crypto withdrawals. Hodlnaut said in the blog that it fired 40 people, which was 80% of its...
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
CoinDesk

US Tribal Nation Economic Zone Publishes Draft Rules for DAOs

A digital economic zone backed by the Catawba Indian Nation in Rock Hill, South Carolina, wants to recognize decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) as either unincorporated non-profit associations or limited liability companies, draft rules published Wednesday show. DAOs are blockchain-based governance bodies that have no central authority. Typically, members holding the...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Rig Maker Canaan Sees 'Prolonged Headwinds' After Challenging Quarter

Canaan (CAN), which makes bitcoin mining machines and designs chips used for mining, said tougher market conditions will hurt its financial performance in the coming months after a difficult second quarter. On Thursday, Beijing-based Canaan reported that its revenue in the second quarter rose 53% from the year-earlier period to...
CoinDesk

Coinbase CEO Suggests Exchange Won't Censor Transactions on Ethereum

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) would rather quit the Ethereum staking business than censor the network to comply with sanctions, CEO Brian Armstrong suggested in a tweet on Wednesday. On Twitter, Ethereum developer Lefteris Karapetsas asked Coinbase, Kraken and other centralized exchanges what they would do should the U.S. government demand...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months, Dashing Recovery Hopes

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $22,000 early Friday, reversing gains spurred by the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figure released last week and leading the broader crypto market down. The biggest cryptocurrency by market cap fell over 7% to as low as $21,500, the lowest price since July 27, CoinDesk data shows. The...
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns

BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
CoinDesk

Cash-Backed HUSD Stablecoin Loses Peg, Drops to 92 Cents

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has fallen to 92 cents, an 8% drop from its planned $1 peg, according to CoinMarketCap prices. It is trading as low as 89 cents against the USDC stablecoin on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Curve Finance. The so-called depeg occurred 16 days after crypto exchange FTX removed HUSD from its basket of support USD stablecoins.
CoinDesk

Tether Swaps Accounting Firms, Says It Will Publish Monthly Attestation on Stablecoin Backing

Stablecoin issuer Tether has tapped BDO Italia to take over its regular attestation reports and said it plans to publish the reports every month rather than once a quarter. The firm, a member of the Binder Dijker Otte, or BDO, global network of accounting and consulting firms, will publish the attestations and assurance reports that detail the assets that make up the $67 billion the USDT stablecoin has in reserves, Tether said Thursday.
