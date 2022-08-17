Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law - 11 Easter Eggs And References To The MCU And Beyond
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has arrived, introducing the world to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and her new powers. The first episode was mostly flashbacks to how she ended up in this state, but there was still plenty to take in. Warning: The following contains spoilers for...
Popculture
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
NFL・
Gamespot
The Sandman Gets Surprise Two-Part Bonus Episode On Netflix
Netflix has announced that The Sandman will be getting a two-part bonus 11th episode on August 19. The surprise episode will feature the stories from "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" (animated) and "Calliope" (live action). For the show's foray into full-on animation, "A Dream of A Thousand Cats" director...
Gamespot
Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and the Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it's an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron's not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Spin-Off Coming From Cobra Kai Creators - Report
A Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off centered on the valets who recklessly drive Cameron's Ferrari in the classic 1986 film starring Matthew Broderick is in the works at Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline. The film, which doesn't yet have a release date, is tentatively titled Sam and Victor's Day Off.
Gamespot
Nathan Fielder's Bizarre HBO Comedy The Rehearsal Renewed For Season 2
Ahead of The Rehearsal's Season 1 finale this evening, HBO has renewed Nathan Fielder's vexing and also definitely cringe-funny docu-comedy. The show was originally announced and billed in 2021 as a forthcoming show about Fielder (Nathan For You) "giving people the opportunity to rehearse for their own lives," and has instead slowly revealed itself to be a disturbing and vexing The Truman Show for the 21st century. The Rehearsal's pilot demonstrated the lengths Fielder would go to in seemingly helping Americans prepare for difficult conversations using sets and actors to recreate real situations. But after that first episode, the show has instead apparently become an expansive form of therapy for Fielder, or his onscreen persona.
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green #1
When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down... But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!
Gamespot
Avatar Removed From Disney Plus With No Warning
James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar has been quietly removed from Disney Plus ahead of the movie's re-release in theaters next month. Via Collider, Disney's choice to remove the film from the streaming service is most likely a purposeful tactic to encourage people to head back to the theater. Disney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Twilight Director On Why He Didn't Allow Taylor Swift To Have A Cameo
Twilight: New Moon director Chris Weitz has revealed that Taylor Swift asked for a cameo in the 2009 film and discussed why he had to reluctantly say no. Speaking on The Twilight Effect podcast (via The Independent), Weitz said Swift was a "huge Twi-hard," a combination of the words Twilight and die hard, used to describe people who love the vampire series. Weitz and Swift had the same agent at the time, and the agent came to him and said, "Taylor would like to be in this movie--not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard!"
Gamespot
Modding Site Bans User For Uploading Anti-LGBTQ Content For Marvel's Spider-Man
Video game modding website Nexus Mods has banned a user for uploading anti-LGBTQ+ content for the PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, and reinforced its stance by releasing a blog post shortly afterwards. The mod, which replaced the small number of Pride flags in the game with a US flag, was first uploaded by a user that created a new account and was swiftly removed by the Nexus Mods management.
Gamespot
Star Trek: The Mirror War #8
After splintering the Cardassian blockade with a bold, joint attack and help from old friends, the crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise moves to end the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance once and for all! Enter the Mirror Universe and witness the fate of the Terran Empire in this explosive finale of The Mirror War!
Gamespot
Embracer Reveals How Much It Paid For Lord Of The Rings Rights And New Video Game Companies
Swedish firm Embracer Group announced a number of new acquisitions this week, which included Limited Run Games, Singtrix, Tuxedo Labs, Tripwire Interactive, and Middle-earth Enterprises, grabbing the film and television rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit in the process. The price for this latest round of acquisitions came to SEK8.2 billion, around $770 million, although Embracer Group didn't mention how much of that cash was spent on the purchase of Middle-earth Enterprises.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Save Big On 12 Months Of HBO Max Ahead Of Game Of Thrones Prequel Pilot
New and existing HBO Max subscribers can save over 40% off if they prepay for 12 months upfront between now and October 30. This limited-time deal is the perfect opportunity to join one of the best streaming services. With House of the Dragon--the Game of Thrones prequel--debuting this weekend on the service, HBO Max is surely about to see a surge in popularity.
Gamespot
X-Men #13 - Resurrection Blues
The mutants are the next stage of evolution. Evolution depends on a mutation of genes - the genes of the offspring deviating from their progenitors. Some would call the X-gene EXCESS deviation. Those people are gonna need to be taken down a few pegs.
Gamespot
GTA 6 DLC Plan Sounds Great… If It's True
Known GTA tipster Tez2 shared new rumors in a post on GTAForums in response to a comment about the reports of the world of GTA 6 "expanding over time." Tez2 said this means "Rockstar will go back to how they were planning future content before GTA Online success boomed."In other words, Rockstar was allegedly working on single-player DLC for Grand Theft Auto V but the studio ended these projects and shifted its focus to GTA Online.In a since deleted tweet, Tez2 urged Online players to dial 505-555-0175 in-game for “the first hint of GTA 6”. Unfortunately, as pointed out by Twitter user NoughtAFazeMom, the number simply leads to hold music. Which ironically fits the situation we’re all in anyway as we sit around on hold, waiting for Rockstar to drop a trailer or an information filled blog post.
Gamespot
SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
A conflict lasting for all eternity has made it's way onto the Battleground! All is fair in Love and War. Prepare yourself for SMITE's newest goddess - Ishtar!
Comments / 0