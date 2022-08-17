Read full article on original website
Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak
Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
Willson Contreras' two-run dinger helps Cubs grab a 2-1 lead vs. Brewers
Willson Contreras gave the Chicago cubs a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-run dinger. It was Contreras' 20th homer of the season.
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Houston Dynamo bring losing streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids
Houston Dynamo (7-14-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (8-10-7, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -144, Houston +351, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo aim to stop a four-game slide with a win against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids...
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9...
Albert Pujols hits 691st, 692nd career home runs
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 691st and 692nd career home runs Saturday, moving him ever closer to the exclusive 700 club. His first home run came in the top of the second inning off Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner, drawing a huge cheer from the Diamondbacks faithful. Pujols...
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises
There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
NFL odds: Surprising player getting MVP action
The NFL's latest "slash" player — his versatility allows him to play multiple roles identified by the slash between his positions — is getting some betting love to win one of the top individual awards on offense. Cordarrelle Patterson is a running back/wide receiver/kick returner/occasional defensive back for...
NFL odds: Bet on the Bills and other best Week 2 preseason wagers
NFL preseason Week 1 did not go as planned. And when I say "as planned," of course that means as I predicted. Of the 16 games, 13 went over the combined point total, and some of the preseason coaching trends failed us. However, the best wager in all of sports — the Baltimore Ravens — continued to cash in, so I'm betting on them to do the same this week.
Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. ET on Friday. Ozuna, 31, was also charged with an unsafe lane change, according to ESPN. He was released at 8:12 a.m. ET, on $1,830 bond. The outfielder's arrest comes 15...
