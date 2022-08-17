Read full article on original website
Lawna AI robot lawn mower requires no perimeter wires
Lawna is a new robot lawn mower equipped with visual artificial intelligence to help it autonomously mow your lawn with very little interaction or maintenance. The smart lawnmower has this month launched via Kickstarter and already raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 250 backers with still 33 days remaining on its campaign.
Crucoon inflatable tent features air beam technology
Anyone searching for a convenient shelter to help protect them from the elements while out and about may be interested in the Crucoon. A lightweight inflatable tent that features a water resistant exterior and air beam technology, enabling it to be set out in less than 60 seconds. Launched by...
CrossHub Thunderbolt 4 docking station with status screen $149
CrossHub is a unique Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking station that is equipped with a status screen allowing you to see at a glance exactly what is connected and transferring. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android and iOS the doc provides transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and supports connection to four external displays.
Deals: Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless
We have an amazing deal for our readers on the Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Altec Lansing Nanobuds Sport Nanopods Truly Wireless is available in our deals store for just $34.99. Altec Lansing NanoBuds Sport will get you into...
Nord environmentally friendly graphite body woodless pencils
Designers, artists, engineers and sketchers may be interested in a new range of graphite body woodless pencils called Nord. The environmental design of the pencils has been created to “avoid pencil-making from becoming another grievance for the nature, we created Nord, woodless pencils” says Nord. Specially priced early...
ShiftCam SnapGrip raises over $845,000 via Kickstarter
Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign the ShiftCam SnapGrip the phone magnetic tripod and camera grip and mount system has raised over $847,000 thanks to over 6,700 backers. The new camera phone system is expected to be available during September 2022 and is now available to preorder priced at $130 or £130 and is available in f Midnight, Abyss Blue, Blue Jay, Chalk Pink and Pink Pomelo.
Plugable dual 4K display USB-C docking station offers 100w charging,13 ports
Plugable has this week launched its new 13-in-1 USB-C docking station offering support for dual 4K monitors via 2 x HDMI or 2 x DisplayPort connections, 100w charging and compatibility with both Mac and Windows. Check out the diagram below to learn more about all the connections available from the new UD-6950PDH dock which is now available from online retailers such as Amazon and others priced at $259.
Mercedes EQE EV interior revealed
Mercedes Benz has revealed some more details about its new EQE Electric Vehicle, the company has released the first photo of the interior of the car. The new Mercedes EQE will be unveiled later this year and now we have some details about what technology will be inside the car.
SKFP Procreate wireless 34 shortcut keyboard
Artists, designers and hobbyists using the excellent Procreate drawing application on their iPad, may be interested in a new wireless shortcut keyboard called SKFP specifically designed for Procreate. The rectangular keypad provides 34 shortcuts and offers a 10 day battery life and features a slim and portable design with seven backlight colors.
Tripper 40L modular backpack system
A new modular backpack system has launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Tripper a “go anywhere do anything bad and smart packing tools” combination. The range of bags feature antitheft designs and the main backpack offers 40L of storage together with a separate shoe compartment and is constructed from water resistant material finished with YKK Zippers and RFID shielding technology.
Deals: JumpStory Premium Plan, Save 95%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the JumpStory Premium Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The JumpStory Premium Plan is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19.99, that is a saving of 95% off the normal price. Boost your content library...
Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport unveiled
Toyota has unveiled a new version of their Yaris hybrid, the Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard model. The new Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport comes with 18-inch 10-spoke machines alloy wheels and it gets a range of styling upgrades.
EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524
EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.
Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter
Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”
MSI Prestige 16 and 16 EVO mini LED laptops launch
MSI has introduced two new additions to its range of laptops this week in the form of the new Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO, both of which are powered by Intel 12th Gen Core i7 processors. The Prestige 16 laptop is equipped with a QHD+ mini LED display supporting HDR and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.
VinylSonic vinyl record turntable and ultrasonic cleaner
Vinyl record enthusiasts looking for both a turntable and ultrasonic cleaner to keep their records in tiptop condition may be interested in the VinylSonic bundle. Offering either or both a vinyl record cleaner and player at a discounted price. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $139 or £117 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.
ADATA XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans
ADATA has this week week introduced its new XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans equipped with patented dual-layer design for maximum cooling performance says ADATA. The Main Blade and Booster Blade work in conjunction to enhance airflow and static pressure, while minimizing wind resistance. This allows the fan to deliver superior cooling results while also keeping the noise to a minimum.
B1 Series: Colorful outside and inside
A rising star brand, IIIF150, recently released the sequel to its B2021 product, the B1 series. There is no doubt that IIIF150 once again shows off its unique appearance and colorful rear shell design. At the premiere of the new product in June, IIIF150 Air1 Pro was stunning, with a unique orange rear shell and breathing light design that overturned the monotonous, bloated and bulky design of rugged phones.
OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters
OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
