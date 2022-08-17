ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOMI Owensboro

Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro

Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
OWENSBORO, KY
daviessky.org

Owensboro HydroFair Set for August 19-21

Hydroplane racing returns to the Owensboro riverfront this weekend!. Teams from around the world will compete in six different classes, including the Grand Prix. Tim Ross is Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro and provides a preview from the Convention Center. For more information, visit https://owensborohydrofair.com/ or...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Entertainment
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WEHT/WTVW

Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
OWENSBORO, KY
hancockclarion.com

Bill Hicks, recorded a video in Hancock County for his song, “I’m Watching You,”

Singer, songwriter and musician, Bill Hicks, recorded a video in Hancock County last Saturday, August 13, for his song, “I’m Watching You,” on his album titled Fall in Love With Me.  “This project started 7 years ago,” Hicks said. “I’ve been a musician all my life.  I was getting ready to quit, and decided to send out 2 more packages to publishers, and if nothing happened I was going to sell all my gear and just hang it up.”  He sent out the 2 packages – one to Memphis and one to Nashville, and in March of 2015 received a letter from a producer in Nashville.  “The next thing I know, in April of 2015, I’m in a recording studio,” he said.  “It just bloomed from there. I’ve been in the studio 5 or 6 times now.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Railroad#The Kentucky Headhunters#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Confederate General
WEHT/WTVW

Craft Beer Pop-Up is no more for Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The city came 38 tickets shy in order to host a Craft Beer Pop-Up event this summer. City officials say of the 100 tickets they needed to sell for the event to go on, only 62 people made purchases. The event was scheduled for August 18, with funding needed to be […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
wevv.com

Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday

In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WOMI Owensboro

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville

A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy