Singer, songwriter and musician, Bill Hicks, recorded a video in Hancock County last Saturday, August 13, for his song, “I’m Watching You,” on his album titled Fall in Love With Me. “This project started 7 years ago,” Hicks said. “I’ve been a musician all my life. I was getting ready to quit, and decided to send out 2 more packages to publishers, and if nothing happened I was going to sell all my gear and just hang it up.” He sent out the 2 packages – one to Memphis and one to Nashville, and in March of 2015 received a letter from a producer in Nashville. “The next thing I know, in April of 2015, I’m in a recording studio,” he said. “It just bloomed from there. I’ve been in the studio 5 or 6 times now.

HANCOCK COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO