HydroFair starts second year in Owensboro
The Owensboro riverfront is sounding a little louder than usual today as the HydroFair returns.
Blanco Brown Headlines an Exciting HydroFair Preview Night at Friday After 5 in Owensboro
Tonight's going to be an incredible night at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. In fact, it's going to be an exciting weekend here in town as the city plays host to its 2nd Annual HydroFair, with exciting hydroplane racing taking place on the Ohio River. While testing for HydroFair gets underway Friday, the real star of the show Friday night is going to be international recording star Blanco Brown, who'll be headlining the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
FUN PHOTOS: Do You Remember The Kentucky Headhunters’ Free Concert at Ohio County High School?
The Kentucky Headhunters have lots of fans here in the Commowealth and those fans just got some exciting news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Next year, the band's coming to town with Confederate Railroad for a big concert on Saturday, March 11th. That announcement got me reminiscing about...
daviessky.org
Owensboro HydroFair Set for August 19-21
Hydroplane racing returns to the Owensboro riverfront this weekend!. Teams from around the world will compete in six different classes, including the Grand Prix. Tim Ross is Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro and provides a preview from the Convention Center. For more information, visit https://owensborohydrofair.com/ or...
Friends of Sinners to host 13th annual Unchained event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Friends of Sinners, a local drug recovery program, is hosting its 13th annual Unchained event. A news release says the event will happen in Owensboro, August 20, at Chautauqua Park. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The organization says there will be live Christian musicians, a […]
14news.com
Owensboro family runs animal rehabilitation center
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro family has spent the last 12 years helping orphaned or injured animals before releasing them back into the wild, but some people believe they should just leave the animals alone. There’s something wild going on at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro. It’s all because...
hancockclarion.com
Bill Hicks, recorded a video in Hancock County for his song, “I’m Watching You,”
Singer, songwriter and musician, Bill Hicks, recorded a video in Hancock County last Saturday, August 13, for his song, “I’m Watching You,” on his album titled Fall in Love With Me. “This project started 7 years ago,” Hicks said. “I’ve been a musician all my life. I was getting ready to quit, and decided to send out 2 more packages to publishers, and if nothing happened I was going to sell all my gear and just hang it up.” He sent out the 2 packages – one to Memphis and one to Nashville, and in March of 2015 received a letter from a producer in Nashville. “The next thing I know, in April of 2015, I’m in a recording studio,” he said. “It just bloomed from there. I’ve been in the studio 5 or 6 times now.
Home Team Friday: Apollo vs Owensboro Catholic
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Catholic defeats Apollo 42-14.
Craft Beer Pop-Up is no more for Downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The city came 38 tickets shy in order to host a Craft Beer Pop-Up event this summer. City officials say of the 100 tickets they needed to sell for the event to go on, only 62 people made purchases. The event was scheduled for August 18, with funding needed to be […]
Riverboats attract tourists to the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess. Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. […]
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
14news.com
Organizers expect higher turnout this year for 47th annual Frog Follies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Frog Follies Auto Show is right around the corner. The event will showcase pre-1949 street rods. Organizers estimate that close to 3,000 street rods will be at this year’s event. The previous year had a low turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they hope to see attendance go back to normal this year.
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Daviess County Fire Department Annual Golf Scramble Helps Families in Need
Enjoy a great day of golfing with friends and local heroes to support Christmas Wish. The Daviess County Fire Department is looking for sponsors in the community and teams to participate in the golf scramble. Here's how to help. The Daviess County Fire Department has been a major Christmas Wish...
Home Team Friday: Henderson Co. vs Calloway Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County defeats Calloway County 61-6.
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
14news.com
New shared kitchen coming to Evansville reaches fundraising goal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 14 News update to a new shared kitchen coming to Evansville. The Bedford Collab has successfully raised $50,000 in under 50 days. Because of this goal being met, the Bedford Collab will now receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to start phase one of the renovation.
MentorKids Kentucky Director Talks About Upcoming Fundraiser – The Rugged Race
Berly Tillman Sullivan has been the Executive Director of MentorKids KY for eight years. Anyone who knows Berly, knows that she is a ray of sunshine, quick on her feet, and determined to get the job done. She is passionate about serving kids and families through MentorKids Kentucky. MentorKids Kentucky...
