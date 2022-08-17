Read full article on original website
Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak
Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
Willson Contreras' two-run dinger helps Cubs grab a 2-1 lead vs. Brewers
Willson Contreras gave the Chicago cubs a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-run dinger. It was Contreras' 20th homer of the season.
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
Dodgers' Dustin May activated following Tommy John rehab
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hand pitcher Dustin May from their 60-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. He is set to start Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. May's return comes on the heels of news that fellow RHP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug....
Seager, Mathias hits in 10th lead Rangers past Twins 4-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Corey Seager hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and Mark Mathias added an RBI in the frame, leading the Texas Rangers to a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. Seager’s hit off Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar (2-2) drove in Marcus Semien,...
Cowell scores, Earthquakes win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell’s goal was pivotal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Cowell’s game-winner came in the 77th minute to put the Earthquakes (6-11-9) on top 2-1. Tommy Thompson got an assist on the goal. Cowell, an 18-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, scored for the second time this season and the first since April 2 in a 2-2 tie with Austin.
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9...
Albert Pujols hits 691st, 692nd career home runs
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 691st and 692nd career home runs Saturday, moving him ever closer to the exclusive 700 club. His first home run came in the top of the second inning off Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner, drawing a huge cheer from the Diamondbacks faithful. Pujols...
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
Braves' Marcell Ozuna reportedly arrested on DUI charge
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested for DUI and booked into Gwinnett County Jail after 4 a.m. ET on Friday. Ozuna, 31, was also charged with an unsafe lane change, according to ESPN. He was released at 8:12 a.m. ET, on $1,830 bond. The outfielder's arrest comes 15...
