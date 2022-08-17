New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is officially sending a message to his reeling clubhouse. The Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was their 14th in the last 17 games. It came less than a day after Boone asserted that the Yankees should be "ticked off" and have to "dig" themselves out of the rut after losing 4-0 to Toronto on Friday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO