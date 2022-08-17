Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Willson Contreras' two-run dinger helps Cubs grab a 2-1 lead vs. Brewers
Willson Contreras gave the Chicago cubs a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning, thanks to a two-run dinger. It was Contreras' 20th homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Dodgers host the Marlins, try to extend home win streak
Miami Marlins (52-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (82-36, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Dodgers: Dustin May (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive...
Joe Maddon has brutal quote about Angels after firing
Joe Maddon was fired as manager of the Los Angeles Angels on June 7, ending a longtime association with the franchise. In a new interview, Maddon suggests that association is over for good. Maddon played in the Angels organization from 1975 to 1979, then coached within the organization through 2005,...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
FOX Sports
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees' struggles reach boiling point for Boone
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is officially sending a message to his reeling clubhouse. The Yankees' 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday was their 14th in the last 17 games. It came less than a day after Boone asserted that the Yankees should be "ticked off" and have to "dig" themselves out of the rut after losing 4-0 to Toronto on Friday night.
FOX Sports
Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. “He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken...
MLB roundup: Albert Pujols jumps to No. 2 all-time in total bases
Albert Pujols went 4-for-4 and smacked two long homers, and Paul DeJong hit a grand slam to lead the St.
FOX Sports
Houston Dynamo bring losing streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids
Houston Dynamo (7-14-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (8-10-7, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -144, Houston +351, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo aim to stop a four-game slide with a win against the Colorado Rapids. The Rapids...
FOX Sports
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Arenado leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (67-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-64, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-12, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -152, Diamondbacks +129; over/under is 9...
FOX Sports
Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Cowell scores, Earthquakes win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell’s goal was pivotal for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-1 win against Los Angeles FC on Saturday. Cowell’s game-winner came in the 77th minute to put the Earthquakes (6-11-9) on top 2-1. Tommy Thompson got an assist on the goal. Cowell, an 18-year-old homegrown in his fourth MLS season, scored for the second time this season and the first since April 2 in a 2-2 tie with Austin.
FOX Sports
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
FOX Sports
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice following trade request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has ended his hold-in. Smith returned to practice on Saturday, his first practice since he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9. The two-time All-Pro is in the final year of his contract and accused the Bears of negotiating in "bad faith," causing him to ask for a trade.
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols hits 691st, 692nd career home runs
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 691st and 692nd career home runs Saturday, moving him ever closer to the exclusive 700 club. His first home run came in the top of the second inning off Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner, drawing a huge cheer from the Diamondbacks faithful. Pujols...
FOX Sports
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
FOX Sports
Paes earns shutout as Dallas defeats Philadelphia Union
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas' 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Ferreira's game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.
FOX Sports
Were Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski nearly Raiders?
Could Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have ended up together with the Las Vegas Raiders? Dana White claims it almost happened. The UFC President made the claim on an alternate broadcast for Saturday night's UFC 278 prelims, a show called "UFC 278 With The Gronks," which featured the NFL great, his father Gordon, his four brothers and many others, including White.
