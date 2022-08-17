ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police

One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
MANASSAS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Alexandria, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Jamaica, VA
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Georgetown, DC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
georgetowner.com

M St. Murder Suspect Nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Jamaica

On a busy rush-hour evening in Georgetown, a 27-year old aspiring chef who had worked in area restaurants and briefly at 1789 Restaurant – Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia – was awaiting an Uber, perched on a streatery retaining wall in front of Good Stuff Eatery at 3291 M St. NW.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Extradition#Violent Crime#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers provided medical aid to both men.
MANASSAS, VA
rockvillenights.com

Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville

Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy