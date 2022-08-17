Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Four Juveniles Arrested in D.C. Robbery And Assault
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in a...
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
NBC Washington
1 Killed, 1 Injured After 7-Eleven Shooting: Police
One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Manassas, Virginia, authorities say. The deceased victim is identified as Dalton Jakob Moore, 25. Prince William County police officers were called to investigate a shooting at the convenience store located at Sudley Manor Drive...
Man arrested for strangling a woman to death in SE DC over 28 years ago
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Dec. 2019 about using DNA to solve cold cases. A woman was found dead in a wooded area in Southeast D.C. almost 29 years ago, on Thursday police located and arrested the suspect accused of the crime. Just after 7 a.m....
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
georgetowner.com
M St. Murder Suspect Nabbed by U.S. Marshals in Jamaica
On a busy rush-hour evening in Georgetown, a 27-year old aspiring chef who had worked in area restaurants and briefly at 1789 Restaurant – Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia – was awaiting an Uber, perched on a streatery retaining wall in front of Good Stuff Eatery at 3291 M St. NW.
Minor charged after shots fired on National Mall
At around 1 a.m. August, 19, DC Park Police responded to reports of gunshots on the National Mall. Officers closed off sections of Constitution Avenue Northwest in order to investigate.
Suspect sketch released after teen shot 4 times in Montgomery Village
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County have released a sketch of the suspect sought in a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital in Montgomery Village. The 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured around 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday in Montgomery Village, according to MCPD....
D.C. Police Solve 30 year-Old Cold Case Murder
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Man arrested after SPO shot near St. Elizabeth's hospital in Southeast
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department investigators have arrested man in connection to a shooting that left a special police officer injured outside St. Elizabeth's hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue SE around 11:22 p.m., according to a watch commander with MPD's Seventh...
Police looking for person who killed one man, hurt another in Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting that took place in Manassas on Friday night. Police said Dalton Jakob Moore, 25 died at the scene of the shooting. They expected the other 25-year-old man who was shot to survive his injuries. Police responded to a call […]
Man shot, injured in NE DC, roads closed for several hours
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is coverage of a separate shooting Thursday night in SE D.C. DC Police are investigating an overnight shooting that rerouted traffic for several hours in Northeast, D.C. late Thursday into Friday morning. Officers from the 4th district responded to the 500 block...
actionnews5.com
Couple billed hundreds of dollars for traffic tickets after car is stolen
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) - A couple’s car was recently stolen. If that wasn’t bad enough, it was used in crime spree. They’re expected to pay for the hundreds of dollars racked up in traffic tickets, but the couple is fighting back. But Bob and Angie Shepherd would...
1 dead, 1 hurt following shooting near 7-Eleven in Manassas
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man is dead, and another in hospital, after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Manassas Friday night. The double shooting happened in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., according to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD). When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers provided medical aid to both men.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbers burst into AT&T store in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the AT&T store at 12023 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center Thursday night, August 18, 2022. The robbery was reported at 8:59 PM. @CordellTraffic on Twitter reported that three armed suspects fled the scene with merchandise.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
Woman, 71, shot and killed in Prince George's Co. was innocent bystander, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County woman is dead and police are searching for who is responsible. Prince George's County Police Department officers were called to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. Once on scene,...
