Coeur d'Alene Press
Manweiler campaign picking up steam
Earlier in her campaign, Democratic candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler thought education and political extremism would take center stage in the race to be Idaho's next lieutenant governor. While both issues have been of high priority, the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade on June...
Coeur d'Alene Press
OBGYNs speak out: Doctors say Idaho’s abortion laws will cause harm to patients
Dr. Erin Berry once saw a 21-year-old woman with leukemia in her clinic who had to take a break from chemotherapy because her white blood cell counts dipped too low. During that pause, she unintentionally got pregnant. “And she was like, ‘What? My body is so sick. I had sex...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fighting for Idahoans
COEUR d’ALENE — Kaylee Peterson said she’s ready to fight for Idahoans — and that fight begins now. She’s running as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives in Idaho's first congressional district. In November, she’ll face incumbent U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher, a Republican, and Joe Evans, a Libertarian.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 20 2022
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
Coeur d'Alene Press
VIDEO: Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho sees influx of abortion patients
SPOKANE, Wash. — Paul Dillon with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho says clinics across Washington stand ready to support Idahoans in need of an abortion. "We're doing everything we can to make sure patients in Idaho can get care and have access to all the services...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
Coeur d'Alene Press
OPINION: Idaho Freedom Foundation misinforms about the education initiative
The ill-named Idaho Freedom Foundation, which essentially owns and operates the extremist branch of today’s Republican Party, wants to destroy the Gem State’s public school system. As recent as Aug. 8, IFF President Wayne Hoffman repeated his demand for the state to get out of the “education business.” That seems to be a tall order since the Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
REJECT HATE: Message that's needed
The affirmative message the four individuals are looking for in their recent pro hate “opinion” piece attacking the North Idaho Rejects Hate project is called the “Love Lives Here.” The declaration on their webpage tells us they formed around the year 2019 and per their statement they are a group of local citizens and business owners who believe in love, unity, and inclusiveness. From your recent choice of words, it is my opinion they will welcome you and expect your donation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Electioneering trial approaches
COEUR d’ALENE — A former poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections is expected to stand trial next month. Laura L. Van Voorhees of Hayden is charged with electioneering, a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. A one-day trial is...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Wolf trapper classes coming up in Panhandle
Now is the time to get the certifications you need to trap this year. Fall and winter will be here before long, and if you’re looking to trap wolves or other furbearers this year, make sure to get signed up for a trapper education and wolf trapper education class if you aren’t already certified.
Coeur d'Alene Press
A Q&A with IDFG's Carson Watkins
Carson Watkins is the newly minted regional supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region. He fills the shoes of Chip Corsi, a seasoned regional supervisor with a nearly 20-year tenure in the role. Get to know Carson a bit by reading a quick question-and-answer session with him.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MEETING PRAYER: Wake up, church
I frequently watch the Flyover Conservatives podcast, whose motto is, “Wake Up, Speak Up, Show Up.” Although I do not live in Coeur d’Alene, I feel I must speak up. I have just read the article about the Coeur d’Alene City Council voting to open their invocations to any non-profit, faith-based organization, even potentially wiccan. The saddest sentence in that whole article, to me, was the last one, “No Christian pastors addressed the Council…”. WAKE UP CHURCH! SPEAK UP! SHOW UP!
Coeur d'Alene Press
SCHOOL LEVY: August elections are a problem
It’s summer, and many folks are on vacation, traveling, camping, or “at the lake.” The last thing on their minds is a levy vote. August elections are often seen as a way to slip in a new tax at a time of low voter attention. This election date has been on the chopping block at the legislature many times recently, but each time the Teacher’s Union pushes hard to keep it on the books. They are surprisingly powerful in Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fair means family
COEUR d’ALENE — For Dave and Sue Nussear, the North Idaho State Fair is more than entertainment, food and fun. “We know them all so well, we get along and we help each other,” Sue said of those involved with the annual event. “It’s just a wonderful group.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Influencing accessibility
North Idaho College was in the business of making influencers during the Accessibility Camp Coeur d’Alene, held on Aug. 3 and 4 at NIC’s main campus in Coeur d’Alene. Keynote speaker Dan Prado encouraged the more than 60 attendees to surround themselves with communities with similar mindsets while becoming leaders in accessibility.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Walter Villegas, 79
Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
