ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Department of Education fields the concerns of districts impacted by flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During a virtual meeting with school superintendents affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding on Thursday, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told them the Department of Education is compiling list of their needs for a possible special legislative session next month. Glass was told that a primary...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
KANSAS STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Bamboo is Louisiana jewelry maker’s go-to material

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Abe Lavalais isn’t sure how he would be described. Is he an artist? A maker? An inventor?. “I do all those things,” he said. But he tends to stay more towards the maker side of things. The jewelry maker works primarily with bamboo...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kentuckytoday.com

Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Beauty, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels continue to drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy