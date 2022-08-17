Read full article on original website
Department of Education fields the concerns of districts impacted by flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During a virtual meeting with school superintendents affected by the eastern Kentucky flooding on Thursday, Education Commissioner Jason Glass told them the Department of Education is compiling list of their needs for a possible special legislative session next month. Glass was told that a primary...
Kansas Lottery told to redo some sports betting regulations
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Attorney General's Office has asked Kansas Lottery officials to review some proposed regulations needed before legalized sports gambling can begin in the state. The attorney general's office approved three proposed regulations but returned others to the Kansas Lottery after “identifying specific shortcomings that...
Bamboo is Louisiana jewelry maker’s go-to material
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Abe Lavalais isn’t sure how he would be described. Is he an artist? A maker? An inventor?. “I do all those things,” he said. But he tends to stay more towards the maker side of things. The jewelry maker works primarily with bamboo...
Gas prices continue to fall in NJ, around nation
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and lower-than-usual demand as the end of the summer driving season approaches. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on...
COVID community levels continue to drop
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest Kentucky COVID-19 Community Level map, which is issued each Friday based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows a drop in the number of counties that have a high community level. The Community Levels map breaks down by...
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
