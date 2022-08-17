ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023

Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CSU anticipates record number of students moving in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Education
Charleston County, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
live5news.com

Lowcountry schools launch varsity boys’ volleyball for first time

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time this fall, boys’ volleyball is an official, varsity sport, through the South Carolina High School League. Some high schools have had club teams over the last few years, but the 2022-23 school year is the first year that boys volleyball is a sanctioned SCHSL sport.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night. 8/19. Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week. Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#High School#Track And Field#Athletics#Ccsd
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Track & Field
live5news.com

Community Resource Center announces partnership with 2 schools

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is adopting to Charleston-area schools to help provide needed supplies. CRC officials will make the announcement at a noon news conference on Thursday. The center is adopting Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Acadamy and through that partnership, the center will...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston

As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Augusta rallies late to hand RiverDogs second consecutive loss

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs led by two when the bottom of the sixth began, but the Augusta GreenJackets scored the game’s final four runs to escape with a 4-2 win on Friday night at SRP Park. The RiverDogs lead in the South Division has slipped to just 1.5 games over the Columbia Fireflies who have won eight consecutive games.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy