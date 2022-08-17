Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Review of CofC baseball program wraps up, Holbrook has ‘full support’ of school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced on Friday afternoon that the outside review of their baseball program has concluded. Last month the school confirmed they had hired an outside law firm to conduct the review but did not give any details into why the review was started or what possible actions they are looking into.
live5news.com
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
The Post and Courier
WCSD Announces School Administrative Appointments for 2022-2023
Williamsburg County School District is pleased to announce the following school administrative appointments for 2022-2023:. 1. Mr. Terrence Snider, former WCSD District Office Literacy Specialist and former Principal of Kingstree High School will serve as Principal of Hemingway High School & Hemingway M.B. Lee Middle School. 2. Dr. Relus Lucear,...
CSU anticipates record number of students moving in
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry schools launch varsity boys’ volleyball for first time
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time this fall, boys’ volleyball is an official, varsity sport, through the South Carolina High School League. Some high schools have had club teams over the last few years, but the 2022-23 school year is the first year that boys volleyball is a sanctioned SCHSL sport.
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
live5news.com
Golfers asking for restrooms on Charleston Municipal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some golfers are speaking out against the lack of restrooms on the Charleston Municipal golf course. They say the two portable restrooms are unsanitary and inadequate for the number of people who use the course. What people are asking for, both at the council meeting Tuesday...
live5news.com
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 0
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 0 kicks off in the Lowcountry on Friday night as the regular season kicks off. Check back here for updated scores, photos and highlights throughout the night. 8/19. Porter-Gaud at Bishop England - Live 5 Game of the Week. Ft. Dorchester vs Summerville - Dorchester...
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
counton2.com
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Downtown Charleston area Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Charleston area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wcbd.com.
live5news.com
Beer cans, Styrofoam and a stiletto; Volunteers clean-up over college move-in weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s move in weekend for college kids across the peninsula, and some neighborhoods can tell just by the trash piling up on the sidewalk. In the Radcliffe Borough of downtown, just blocks from the College of Charleston campus, more than a dozen volunteers showed to help clean up litter in their neighborhood.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com
Community Resource Center announces partnership with 2 schools
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center is adopting to Charleston-area schools to help provide needed supplies. CRC officials will make the announcement at a noon news conference on Thursday. The center is adopting Daniel Jenkins Academy and Liberty Hill Acadamy and through that partnership, the center will...
Charleston City Paper
7 outdoor patios in downtown Charleston
As summer winds down in Charleston and the temperature starts to drop, tourists and locals alike are looking for places outside to relax, grab a refreshing drink and enjoy a delicious meal. For your next al fresco dining experience, check out one of these outdoor patios in downtown Charleston. Blind...
counton2.com
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercise
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) will conduct emergency response exercises that may impact traffic in the area. Beginning August 22 and lasting through September 1, JBC will be enhancing “its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness” through a series of exercises. The exercises may...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
live5news.com
Augusta rallies late to hand RiverDogs second consecutive loss
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs led by two when the bottom of the sixth began, but the Augusta GreenJackets scored the game’s final four runs to escape with a 4-2 win on Friday night at SRP Park. The RiverDogs lead in the South Division has slipped to just 1.5 games over the Columbia Fireflies who have won eight consecutive games.
live5news.com
Community Resource Center partners with 2 N. Charleston schools for supplies, hygiene kits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A organization is partnering with two schools in Charleston County to make sure students have the supplies and items they need this school year. The Community Resource Center said they want students and families to only worry about their education. They will be giving away...
