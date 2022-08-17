Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 20 2022
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Walter Villegas, 79
Walter Villegas, 79, passed away peacefully in his home on July 11, 2022, of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Walter was born May 22, 1943, in Brawley, Calif., to Guadalupe Gutierrez and Jose Villegas. He had three brothers and four sisters and was the youngest boy. Walter received his GED and served...
Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser
HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Rev. David Riffle, 80
Rev. David Riffle passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at the Hospice House in Hayden, Idaho. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the English Funeral Chapel, 1133 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 625 E. Haycraft Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STATUES: Tribes deserve recognition
While I think the Bronze statues on front street are a great tribute to those who sacrificed and struggled to build this area, why isn’t there a bronze for the welcoming indigenous people who first populated this area? It is very unfortunate and embarrassing that the great tribes who peacefully welcomed the new settlers to northern Idaho were eventually moved from the area and put on reservations. Hopefully, the next tribute will recognize their contribution as well, with another beautiful bronze. I would be happy to be part of that effort.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Area fires see growth
Both the Eneas Peak and Diamond Watch fires have grown over the past few days, area fire officials said. An infrared flight over the Boundary County fire showed the fire doubled in size, growing to 323 acres over the last day. The fire is located about 15 miles north/northwest of Bonners Ferry.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Peggy Brown, 84
Peggy Brown passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Guardian Angel Homes in Post Falls, Idaho, at the age of 84, after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. Peggy was born in Ogden, Utah, to Lyle Butters and LeYonda Sorensen. She was the middle child, with older brother, Lyle, and younger brother, Jack. Their family moved frequently and finally settled in Spokane, Wash., where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1956. She attended secretarial school and worked for the Spokane Chamber of Commerce. She married her high school sweetheart, Rod Brown, and they raised a son and daughter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Fair means family
COEUR d’ALENE — For Dave and Sue Nussear, the North Idaho State Fair is more than entertainment, food and fun. “We know them all so well, we get along and we help each other,” Sue said of those involved with the annual event. “It’s just a wonderful group.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Evening with Vandals is Sept. 21
The University of Idaho Coeur d’Alene is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Harbor Center, 1031 N. Academic Way, Coeur d’Alene. Students, alumni, center partners and the whole North Idaho community are invited to enjoy an evening with University of Idaho President Scott Green as new CEO Andrew Fields is welcomed and Larry Stauffer is recognized for serving as acting CEO this past year.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Riley: Wrong time for fire district override levy
RATHDRUM — After six override levy defeats in 10 years, the most recent a $2 million proposal in November, Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley is not proposing another one. At least not now. “Believe me, this is not a pitch for an override levy at all,” he...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Century celebration: North Idaho State Fair opens today for 10-day run
COEUR d’ALENE — Alexcia Jordan has been general manager and CEO of the North Idaho State Fair since 2016. “I'll never know enough. But learning how to take it as it comes and make sure we are as prepared as possible is probably what I've learned the most,” Jordan said.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MCEVERS: 'Feels good' not good
Councilman Woody McEvers' statement on the new policy is ridiculously ignorant. I’m referring to him admitting that he doesn’t know what nonprofit, faith-based means, "but if it feels good, let’s go with it”. Mr. McEvers, if you don’t understand the policy, how the heck can you vote for it? Oh yeah, you voted because it feels good! Do me a favor, don’t bother showing up for any elections if “feeling good” is how you gave whether you vote yes or no for a president, ballot, measure, etc!
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: An element of the early start
There’s dealing with the elements when it comes to high school golf in the spring. And, as the area coaches here are finding, it’s a little different as the 5A and 4A levels in Idaho are in the first of a two-year trial of playing in the fall.
spokanepublicradio.org
Three Spokane area fire levies approved, one fails
Spokane County’s canvassing board certified the primary election on Tuesday. The results brought good news for three fire districts, but bad news for another. Voters in the fire districts that serve the West Plains (District 3), the north county (District 4) and Spokane Valley re-authorized property tax levies that will continue to fund firefighters’ work.
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
