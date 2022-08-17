ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Clay Holmes could be headed to IL with tight back

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Clay Holmes could be going from struggling to unavailable.

The Yankees reliever has recently been dealing with a tight back, he revealed Tuesday night, and could be headed for the injured list. Manager Aaron Boone, said after a 3-1 loss to the Rays , that there potentially could be a roster move involving a pitcher to come, though the Yankees did not announce anything official Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EvxdF_0hKCwdFb00
Clay Holmes
Corey Sipkin
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfCVA_0hKCwdFb00 Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu could be headed to IL with toe injury

Holmes, who has not pitched since blowing a save on Friday against the Red Sox, said his back “locked up” on him a few days ago.

“Tried to throw again today and it tightened back up,” Holmes said. “Just felt the smartest thing and best way to go about it was to try to maybe give it a break.

“Play it smart and not try to push through something that maybe it could be a lot worse than what it is now. … Hopefully this is just a short little thing and nip it in the bud real quick.”

If Holmes lands on the IL, Ron Marinaccio is a likely candidate to be called back up from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.

After a dominant start to the season, during which he took over the closer role, Holmes has a 10.24 ERA with three blown saves over his last 11 games.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Clay, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Clay Holmes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy