Here’s When 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison And New Duramax Diesel Engine Will Be Revealed
Big updates are on the way for the Chevy Silverado 1500 light-duty pickup, including the debut of the new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison off-roader, as well as the debut of a new Duramax diesel engine option. Now, GM Authority has exclusive information on when these two items will finally debut.
Modern-Day GMC Yukon GT Two-Door Rendered
The GMC Yukon GT was a two-door SUV only produced for a few short model years between 1993 and 1997. Recently, an automotive artist known for 3D renderings of imaginary vehicles undertook the challenge of rendering what a modern-day version of the Yukon GT could look like. Oscar Vargas posted...
GM To Introduce The 2023 GMC Canyon For The First Time In Mexico
General Motors has just announced that it will introduce the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon in Mexico, marking the first time GMC’s midsize pickup has been officially launched and marketed in the Latin American country. GM’s Mexican subsidiary took advantage of the world debut of the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon...
2023 GMC Yukon Enhanced Trailering Package Currently Unavailable
The start of regular production for the 2023 GMC Yukon kicked off on July 18th, 2022, however, GM has already begun to experience parts shortages for certain components. GM Authority has learned that the Enhanced Trailering Technology Package (RPO code ZM1) is unavailable to order for the time being due to a temporary constraint.
Racing The Chevy Colorado ZR2 Helps Develop Parts And Accessories
Motorsport is about more than just glory and adrenaline (although those are two big components of it). It’s also about the development of new technology, with the lessons learned in the heat of competition often filtering down to the vehicles you see at your local dealer. Such is the case for the new Chevy Colorado ZR2, per GM.
Sand-Wrapped C8 Corvette Slammed On Vossen LC2-C1 Wheels
The C8 Corvette looks great and performs well right from the factory, but for some owners, stock is just the start. Such is the case with the customized C8 Corvette you see here, which is now draped in a custom wrap and rolls on some fresh Vossen wheels. This particular...
2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing vs C7 Corvette Grand Sport Rev-Off: Video
Earlier this year, GM Authority had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, allowing us to record a short video of the ultra-high performance sedan reviving its supercharged 6.2L LT4 V8 engine. This also allowed us to line the CT5-V Blackwing up alongside executive editor Alex Luft’s personal ride of choice, a 2019 Corvette Grand Sport, for a fun rev-off between these two modern GM performance machines.
All-New 2023 GMC Canyon Confirmed For The Middle East
On the heels of the world debut of the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon on August 11th in Detroit, General Motors confirmed that the third-generation Canyon will mark the arrival of GMC‘s midsize pickup for the first time in the Middle East. The automaker’s subsidiary for Africa and the Middle...
Spy Shots Show 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country Interior
GM Authority spies have caught a 2024 Chevy Silverado HD High Country prototype testing on public roads, revealing a large portion of the well-equipped truck’s refreshed, technology-focused cabin. We first snapped photos of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s interior back in June, indicating the refreshed heavy-duty truck would...
GM To Reimburse 2022 GMC Sierra Buyers For Missing Accessory Fog Lamps
GM has started a voluntary customer satisfaction campaign to reimburse certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 buyers that were charged for an accessory fog lamp kit that they never received. Customers involved in this action will be reimbursed by their dealerships via check. The problem: certain 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 orders...
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison adds even more off-road prowess to full-size pickup
The mid-size Colorado started the move toward increasingly serious off-roaders at Chevrolet and recently the full-size Silverado 1500 lineup has got in on the act. The Bowtie brand on Tuesday revealed the 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison, a more capable, better equipped off-roader than the already impressive Silverado 1500 ZR2 that was added for 2022.
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
2024 Cadillac XT4 Spy Shots Reveal Grille, Headlamp Design
GM Authority spies have photographed a camouflaged prototype for the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 testing on public roads in Michigan, revealing portions of the updated luxury crossover’s revised exterior styling, as well as its overhauled cabin. These photos indicate the 2024 Cadillac XT4 will adopt a new front end...
Rare 1967 Chevy Camaro Z/28 Headed To Monterey Auction
The Chevy Camaro bowed on September 26th, 1966, for the 1967 model year. The Camaro was Chevy’s answer to the spectacularly successful Ford Mustang. However, Chevy had ideas to differentiate the Camaro from the Mustang. First, they wanted the Camaro to have a more streamlined look than the Mustang, and secondly, Chevy wanted to use a partial frame in front as opposed to the Mustang’s full unibody design. The thought was the partial frame would help isolate and minimize noise while improving ride quality. The rear would be a unibody design, which would save both money and space.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
GM Design Team Reveals 2023 GMC Canyon Sketches
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, debuting the latest third generation for the midsize pickup. Topping the list of updates and changes introduced by the next-gen vehicle is a revised exterior and overhauled cabin space, and now, we’re getting a look at the truck’s early design sketches courtesy of GM Design.
GMC Yukon And Yukon XL Recalled For Third-Row Seat Belt Buckle Issue
General Motors has issued a recall for certain examples of the 2021 and 2022 model-year GMC Yukon and GMC Yukon XL full-size SUVs due to an issue related to the third-row seat belt assembly. The problem: in affected vehicles, the rivet that retains the buckle to the mounting bracket in...
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500’s 3.0-Liter Duramax Gets a 10-Percent Power Bump
Nestled deep within details we received about Chevrolet's 2023 Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison is equally exciting information on the 3.0-liter Duramax I-6 diesel engine that's available next year as an option, ironically, for all Silverado trims except ZR2 Bison. Chevy officials say the second-generation L70 turbodiesel is being assembled at...
2023 Chevy Blazer Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Blazer debuts the fifth model year for the crossover, introducing a model refresh that includes new exterior styling and new interior features as well. Now, the official 2023 Chevy Blazer online configurator is live, giving customers and fans a shot at speccing the crossover as they see fit.
Chevy Silverado HD Attempts To Cross A Badly Flooded Underpass: Video
The internet is full of determined motorists attempting to drive their vehicle through deep flood waters only to be left stranded once their vehicle predictably loses ground or breaks down. The latest comes to us from the appropriately named /r/IdiotsInCars subreddit and shows the driver of a K2XX-generation Chevy Silverado HD attempting to drive through a badly flooded underpass and failing.
