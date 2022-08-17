The Chevy Camaro bowed on September 26th, 1966, for the 1967 model year. The Camaro was Chevy’s answer to the spectacularly successful Ford Mustang. However, Chevy had ideas to differentiate the Camaro from the Mustang. First, they wanted the Camaro to have a more streamlined look than the Mustang, and secondly, Chevy wanted to use a partial frame in front as opposed to the Mustang’s full unibody design. The thought was the partial frame would help isolate and minimize noise while improving ride quality. The rear would be a unibody design, which would save both money and space.

