Kendrick man arrested after alleged shooting

JULIAETTA — A 20-year-old Kendrick man was arrested today after he allegedly shot but didn’t kill another man early in the morning, according to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyatt Roetcisoender was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and taken to the Nez Perce County Jail, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Officers were called to North Juliaetta Grade at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting at a residence. When they arrived, they found Travis Welles, 45, of Juliaetta, with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the news release.