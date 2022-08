Expansion will help retailers reach an additional 19 million consumers with faster, more reliable delivery at a lower cost. Leading e-commerce parcel carriers LaserShip and OnTrac announced the expansion of its e-commerce delivery network into Texas in the fast-growing urban megaregion of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio with deliveries set to begin in early 2023. The Dallas-Fort Worth facility will operate as the carrier’s major sort hub for Texas to reach 19 million new consumers with faster, residential e-commerce delivery.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO