Houston, TX

KHOU

Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage

HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HISD students will now earn prizes for random acts of kindness

HOUSTON — HISD students are encouraged to be kind for the upcoming school year. The district partnered with non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day to reward students for bettering themselves. As part of the program, "RAK rooms" will open at 12 HISD schools over the next several months.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
KHOU

Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year

CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures

HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala

HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org.
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KHOU

Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire

HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KHOU

Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology

HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
HOUSTON, TX
