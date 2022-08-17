Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
Aldine ISD returns to school despite teacher shortage
HOUSTON — Wednesday is another big day for parents and kids across the Houston area, with 17 districts heading back to class. Hundreds of thousands of kids returned to school Wednesday. Aldine ISD is one of them and they hosted a welcome back rally. Students at Teague Middle School...
HISD students will now earn prizes for random acts of kindness
HOUSTON — HISD students are encouraged to be kind for the upcoming school year. The district partnered with non-profit Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day to reward students for bettering themselves. As part of the program, "RAK rooms" will open at 12 HISD schools over the next several months.
42 teachers from 9 foreign countries. Aldine ISD goes global more than ever to fill vacancies
HOUSTON, Texas — He's more than 2000 miles from home at Aldine ISD's Ogden Elementary. “I’m from Colombia,” said teacher Omar Yanguma. His third ever trip to the United States may be three to five years long. “I teach three subjects," said Yanguma. "English language arts, Spanish...
Volunteer father figures adding door checks to their duties in Katy ISD
KATY, Texas — Well-known powerlifter James Strickland might look intimidating. “I’m the third heaviest bench press of all time,” Strickland said. But the Katy ISD dad is a softie when it comes to his kids and their classmates. "Male engagement programs have been around for a while,"...
Back to school: Dietician shares healthy lunch and snack ideas for the kids
HOUSTON — Parents want to prepare their kids for success at school and eating healthy is part of the equation. Chef and registered dietician Dolores Woods teaches nutrition at the Nourish Kitchen at the UTHealth School of Public Health. “This is really important: The adult in the family is...
Cy-Fair ISD book access policy to go into effect later this year
CYPRESS, Texas — Parents of Cy-Fair Independent School District students will soon be allowed to choose which books their kids can read at district libraries. The new policy was approved by the school board recently and comes as districts across the state are debating on book bans in libraries across Texas.
$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
Spring ISD celebrates first day of school and improved TEA accountability rating
SPRING, Texas — Spring ISD is one of the Houston-area districts that went back to school today. On Monday, the district got a pleasant surprise with improved TEA accountability ratings. For the first time since 2013, not a single Spring ISD school got a failing grade. We were at...
Spring Branch ISD unveils new school safety procedures
HOUSTON — More than 35,000 Spring Branch ISD students will go back to school Monday for their first day. The district recently showed off some of its big changes this year so students have a fun and safe school year. At Northbrook High School, students will get to experience...
Make-A-Wish Foundation grants teen with cancer her one request: Help with college tuition
HOUSTON — The Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants approximately 600 wishes to kids each year. Some children ask for trips and vacations; others want to meet celebrities. But some of the kids have less glamorous requests. Although some may think it sounds like...
KHOU
Blue Carpet Scholarship Fundraiser Awards Gala
HOUSTON — The 8th annual Virtual Blue Carpet Scholarship and Awards Gala benefits students with unique abilities and those living with a disability. It will take place this Saturday at 8PM. You can broadcast the gala through KTBU (channel 55). For more information on S.A.F.E. Diversity Communities or to make a donation towards the youth in our community, visit safediversity.org.
Spring ISD's award-winning transportation program glad to be back on the road
SPRING, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its ratings for school districts on Monday, but as far as Spring ISD’s transportation system is concerned, they get an A-plus. KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna visited with the award-winning transportation team just named one of the top fleets...
Houston school rankings: What are the best HISD schools?
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District saw a massive improvement in its school accountability ratings released Monday by the Texas Education Agency. Editorial note: The above video is from a related story involving HISD. It’s the first time since 2019 that the school district received its grades after...
University of St. Thomas professor reveals how they learned the truth about former business school dean
HOUSTON — We've learned more about what led to the sudden resignation of the University of St. Thomas Cameron School of Business dean. The university on Wednesday confirmed they accepted Mario Enzler’s resignation last Friday, but did not give a reason. That changed on Thursday when the university released this updated statement:
CCISD helping families impacted by Thursday night apartment fire
HOUSTON — Clear Creek ISD is helping out six families of ten children who were displaced in a Thursday night apartment fire. Through community donations, the district says CCISD Cares, a charity organization that helps CCISD families during times of crisis, will distribute a total of $8,000 to the families, which will receive $1,300 each.
HIDDEN GEM: Sam Houston State University public art
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — You can find art just about anywhere in the Houston area – that includes college and university campuses. Sam Houston State University in Huntsville is no exception. "The campus itself is beautiful. We have rolling hills, lots of trees," Michael Henderson, chair of the SHSU...
NW Houston elementary school earns 'A' grade from TEA three years after getting 'F'
HOUSTON — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Texas school districts got their own report card on student performance. Not a single school on the list failed, but some were given a grade of "not rated," according to the Texas Education Agency's report. Major turnaround. Spring...
Company aiming to protect homes from lightning using technology
HOUSTON — A fire Thursday afternoon in southeast Houston left several families without a roof over their heads. According to the Houston Fire Department, a dozen units were damaged in the fire. While nobody lost their life or was reported injured, the loss of property was devastating for some.
Houston school district rankings: Best schools in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses for the 2021-2022 school year. Typically, schools and districts are given an A through F grade, but not this year. No failing grades were passed out. This year, schools...
