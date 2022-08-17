Breaking down WSU’s wideouts

Arguably the flashiest position group through the first 10 days of fall football camp has been Washington State’s receivers.

Much of that can be attributed to sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling’s one-handed grabs and receptions over the back of defenders, like he did in WSU’s scrimmage Saturday on a 30-yard reception from John Mateer.

But a big question mark still remains: When game time rolls around, how will WSU’s wideouts step up and replace the loss of their top two departures in Calvin Jackson and Travell Harris, who now are in the NFL with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns?