Pullman, WA

National Lentil Festival is right around the corner

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
Shannon Merry, 2015 Lentil Festival volunteer, checks on the lentil chili Friday during the first day of the National Lentil Festival in Reaney Park. Nathan Howard/Daily News

There is something for everyone at the National Lentil Festival — a community parade, vendors of all kinds, live music and the traditional famous bowl of lentil chili.

This year, the festival is from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pullman from Reaney Park to Spring Street.

Every year, the National Lentil Festival returns to Pullman to celebrate local lentil production, and organizers make a total of about 350 gallons of chili to give to attendees. After doing different events last year to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Pedal Pullman, the festival is returning to its prepandemic glory. The parade will also return this year.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
