National Lentil Festival is right around the corner

Shannon Merry, 2015 Lentil Festival volunteer, checks on the lentil chili Friday during the first day of the National Lentil Festival in Reaney Park. Nathan Howard/Daily News

There is something for everyone at the National Lentil Festival — a community parade, vendors of all kinds, live music and the traditional famous bowl of lentil chili.

This year, the festival is from 5-11 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pullman from Reaney Park to Spring Street.

Every year, the National Lentil Festival returns to Pullman to celebrate local lentil production, and organizers make a total of about 350 gallons of chili to give to attendees. After doing different events last year to make adjustments for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Pedal Pullman, the festival is returning to its prepandemic glory. The parade will also return this year.