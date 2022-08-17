The clouds may be keeping the sun from the 67th annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby, but the fishers have been undeterred by the rain. After its fifth day of competition, the derby continues to see fierce competition among anglers, with winning fish dethroning their predecessors several times over since the derby began, according to event organizer and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kat Sorensen.

SEWARD, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO