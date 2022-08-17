Read full article on original website
Missing Seward man reported safe
The Seward man reported missing on Aug. 11 has been found. Alaska State Troopers had reported that 75-year-old Eugene Taylor was last seen at the Essential One wearing a tie-dyed shirt, red pajama pants and slippers. Initially presumed to be hitchhiking, Taylor was later located and confirmed safe in Wisconsin an indeterminate number of days after disappearing, according to AST officials.
Current salmon derby leader outweighs 2021 winner
The clouds may be keeping the sun from the 67th annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby, but the fishers have been undeterred by the rain. After its fifth day of competition, the derby continues to see fierce competition among anglers, with winning fish dethroning their predecessors several times over since the derby began, according to event organizer and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kat Sorensen.
Municipal election candidates announced
On Tuesday the city announced candidates in the upcoming Oct. 4 municipal elections determining the next mayor and two city council seats. After the close of the candidacy filing period on Monday, it was announced that Vice Mayor Sue McClure would be running unopposed for the mayoral seat, while Kevin Finch and Council Member Randy Wells would be running for the two council posts being vacated by Wells and Council Member Ristine Casagranda.
