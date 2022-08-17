Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Legals for August, 20 2022
SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 608 FOR THE CITY OF RATHDRUM The following is a Summary of Ordinance No. 608: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF RATHDRUM, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, PROVIDING THAT ZONING FOR APPROXIMATELY 45 ACRES OF REAL PROPERTY CURRENTLY ZONED HALF INDUSTRIAL (I) AND HALF MULTIFAMILTY RESIDENTIAL (R-3) SHALL BE REZONED TO COMMERCIAL C-1 CLASSIFICATION; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO REFLECT THIS CHANGE; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE HEREOF. WHEREAS, Ordinance No. 608 was duly passed by Rathdrum City Council on the 10th day of August, 2022 and recorded with Kootenai County under recording number 2911922000 on the 17th day of August, 2022. The City of Rathdrum, Idaho ("City") adopted Ordinance No. 608 to rezone approximately 45 acres of real property to Commercial (C-1). The Ordinance includes the following: 1) rezoning approximately 26 acres of the property currently zoned Industrial (I) and approximately 19 acres of the property currently zoned Multifamily Residential (R-3) in Kootenai County Parcel No. R-0000-007-0100 more particularly described as: That portion of the Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 51 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Kootenai County, Idaho, described as follows: The South 803.65 feet; Together with the East 26.00 feet; Excepting there from the East 431.76 feet of the North 1097.00 feet; Also except any portion lying within the right-of-way of Meyer Road, the West line of said Right-of-way being 25 feet from the East line of said Northeast Quarter. 2) making the rezone conditional upon the use remaining a healthcare/hospital facility; 3) making the rezone further conditional upon the facility not becoming part of or contracted with the Emergency Medical Services System, meaning that the facility shall not utilize any emergency vehicles, such as ambulances or firetrucks, as part of their business; 4) amending the Rathdrum official zoning map to depict the change described above; 5) providing for severability; and 6) providing that the ordinance is effective upon its passage, approval, and publication. It is hereby determined that publication of this summary will clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of Ordinance No. 608. A copy of the entire Ordinance shall be on file with the Rathdrum City Clerk and will be promptly provided to any citizen on personal request. /s/Sherri Halligan, City Clerk Legal#9350 AD#555992 August 20, 2022.
spokanepublicradio.org
New more powerful license plate cameras may soon be scanning Inland Northwest vehicles
Law enforcement say they’re chronically understaffed, and need more tools to solve crime. Privacy experts say the model being explored – a partnership with tech company Flock Safety – will lead to information about innocent people being collected and stored. Most law enforcement agencies in the Pacific...
Opening delayed for Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley announced that the Sprague Avenue and Barker Road roundabout will not open to the public on August 20 as planned. The city delayed the opening to investigate potential quality control issues with some of the materials, which could delay completion by a week.
rtands.com
BNSF Sandpoint Bridge enters home stretch
Contractors working for BNSF Railway installed the final deck girder segment on the nearly one-mile-long bridge across Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint, Idaho, during the first half of August. Under construction since 2020, the new bridge parallels BNSF’s existing bridge that was completed in 1904, and is part of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Confrontation at Camp Bay
SAGLE — A confrontation over a misunderstanding over an alleged beachfront in the Camp Bay area led to law enforcement being called to the disputed site. On June 25, Bonner County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a fight in progress on the easement for Camp Bay Road. Eyewitness...
KHQ Right Now
Head-on collision in Nine Mile Falls set both vehicles alight, 3 injured in crash
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. - Two vehicles collided head-on at west Burnett Rd. in Nine Mile Falls on Friday afternoon, injuring three and setting both vehicles alight. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), numerous emergency vehicles were called to the scene, including Spokane County Fire District 5 (SCFD5) after one of the vehicles caught fire. The vehicle was reported to be fully involved, and the second vehicle caught light soon after. Emergency crews reported the powerline above the two vehicles also briefly burned.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanaliving.com
Floating the Lower Kootenai River
By David Reese/Montana Living — When the rivers in western Montana become too crowded on a hot summer day, look to some of the other Northwest Montana rivers for relief from crowds. The lower Clark Fork River near St. Regis and the lower Kootenai River near Libby are a...
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
q13fox.com
Fire closes highway, prompts evacuations near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A wildfire closed part of a highway and prompted mandatory evacuations south of Spokane. The Washington State Patrol on Wednesday afternoon reported a rapidly moving brush fire at State Route 195 near Excelsior Road. Officials said fire crews were at the scene, helicopters were dropping water and detours had been put in place.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says two missing boys have been found
Editor’s Note: Now that the boys have been found, their names and photos have been removed from this article for their privacy. HAYDEN, Idaho. – Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy. Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven’t been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's Office: Suspect physically placed in handcuffs after resisting arrest
A suspect, wanted on Assault 4 (DV) and Obstructing charges, failed to follow numerous commands and physically resisted arrest as the lone Deputy tried to take him into custody. After requesting emergency assistance, the suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs once additional help arrived. On August 18, 2022, at approximately...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Riley: Wrong time for fire district override levy
RATHDRUM — After six override levy defeats in 10 years, the most recent a $2 million proposal in November, Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley is not proposing another one. At least not now. “Believe me, this is not a pitch for an override levy at all,” he...
SCSO asks for help identifying attacker who slashed victim in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who violently attacked a man with a knife on Sprague Avenue. On Tuesday at about 1:10 a.m., a man called 911 to report he was attacked by an unknown suspect. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect tried to stab the victim, who fought back...
Idaho Transportation Department beginning second phase of construction on US Highway 95
SAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has announced that they are beginning the second phase of construction on US Highway 95. The construction is taking place between Sagle Road and Lakeshore Drive to increase safety for drivers and reduce delays. According to ITD Project Manager Phil Stout, the highway needs to be resurfaced to avoid severe potholes in the winter.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Significant’ increase in fentanyl overdoses in Kootenai County
POST FALLS, Idaho – A major warning from Post Falls first responders Thursday after a significant increase in fentanyl overdoses. Post Falls Police Captain Mark Brantl says they’ve seen a huge increase in overdoses. 20% of deaths this year were related to fentanyl overdoses. So far this year,...
spokanepublicradio.org
Three Spokane area fire levies approved, one fails
Spokane County’s canvassing board certified the primary election on Tuesday. The results brought good news for three fire districts, but bad news for another. Voters in the fire districts that serve the West Plains (District 3), the north county (District 4) and Spokane Valley re-authorized property tax levies that will continue to fund firefighters’ work.
Spokane deputies looking for man accused of brandishing firearm at restaurant employees, open firing at parkgoers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later. According to the press release, deputies responded to a...
Comments / 1