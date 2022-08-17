Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Onward State
Penn State Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season
PJ Mustipher (senior, defensive tackle) Ji’Ayir Brown (senior, safety) Mustipher, Sutherland, and Clifford are returning captains from last year’s team, while Scruggs, Stoll, and Brown are captains for the first time in their careers. Mustipher has earned his second selection after his first in 2021. The star defensive tackle had an abbreviated season due to injury but was still named second-team All-Big Ten.
Onward State
Day: August 18, 2022
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener. An Ally Schlegel penalty kick goal and Rachel Wasserman conversion were the highlights of the competitive matchup against a ranked Georgetown squad. Football. Penn State Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season. By Adam Babetski.
Onward State
We Discovered James Franklin’s Starbucks Order
In typical offseason fashion, Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent waves through the college football world Wednesday when he decided to keep his Starbucks order a secret. “I just started drinking coffee a few years ago, and my coffee is essentially an ice cream sundae,” Franklin said. “So,...
Onward State
Planet Fitness On Fraser Street Now Open
Planet Fitness in downtown State College has opened its doors to the public. The gym is located at 118 S. Fraser St. in the former location of H&M, which closed in the summer of 2021. The facility is open 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday. On Friday, it closes...
Comments / 0