Back to school cookout, giveaway at Prospect Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A back-to-school cookout, giveaway, and drive is being held in Altoona this weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 21 the event will take place from 2 – 8 p.m. at Prospect Park. The event will feature a variety of activities for a family fun-filled night. The event will feature contests, games, and […]
Altoona church hosting annual back-to-school supply giveaway
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their annual back-to-school supply giveaway in Altoona this weekend. The giveaway is being held at the church on 3rd Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tables will be filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, markers and just about anything your child […]
No. 14 Penn State Women’s Soccer Ties No. 19 Georgetown 2-2 In Season Opener
No. 14 Penn State women’s soccer (0-1-0) kept things square at 2-2 with No. 19 Georgetown (0-1-0) on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. The match was headlined by an Ally Schlegel penalty kick conversion and a goal from Rachel Wasserman. Transfer Penelope Hocking and true freshman Amelia White also made huge impacts on the field in their Nittany Lion debuts in Happy Valley.
Penn State Football Announces Team Captains For 2022 Season
PJ Mustipher (senior, defensive tackle) Ji’Ayir Brown (senior, safety) Mustipher, Sutherland, and Clifford are returning captains from last year’s team, while Scruggs, Stoll, and Brown are captains for the first time in their careers. Mustipher has earned his second selection after his first in 2021. The star defensive tackle had an abbreviated season due to injury but was still named second-team All-Big Ten.
‘Excited that I get to represent my community.’ Centre Hall teen crowned Grange Fair Queen
Five contestants took part in Wednesday’s competition.
Discount retail store hosting grand opening in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Rhode Island-based discount retail chain, Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL), will be opening its State College location on Saturday, Aug. 27. The 44,997-square-foot facility will host a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place shortly after 11 a.m. There will be […]
Hollidaysburg wins 7-5 over Middleboro, plays New York Sunday
UPDATE: With the win Saturday, Hollidaysburg stays alive in the Little League World Series and will play Massapequa, New York, on Sunday at Lamade Stadium at 2 p.m. The game will be available on ABC. The original story is below. WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Tigers are set to face Middleboro, Massachusett in an […]
Projecting Penn State Football’s 2022 Starting Lineup: Defensive Front Seven
Penn State football is almost back, folks. We are two Saturdays Thursdays away from seeing the Nittany Lions take the field at Ross-Ade Stadium, and Penn State’s defense is undergoing some pretty significant turnover. Manny Diaz is now at the helm following Brent Pry’s departure for Virginia Tech, and...
We Discovered James Franklin’s Starbucks Order
In typical offseason fashion, Penn State football head coach James Franklin sent waves through the college football world Wednesday when he decided to keep his Starbucks order a secret. “I just started drinking coffee a few years ago, and my coffee is essentially an ice cream sundae,” Franklin said. “So,...
Planet Fitness On Fraser Street Now Open
Planet Fitness in downtown State College has opened its doors to the public. The gym is located at 118 S. Fraser St. in the former location of H&M, which closed in the summer of 2021. The facility is open 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday. On Friday, it closes...
Fans head to Little League World Series to support Hollidaysburg team
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The anticipation is growing ahead of the Hollidaysburg 12-U Little League Team’s first game in the 2022 Little League World Series. “It’s pretty exciting,” Hollidaysburg fan Joseph Zimmerman said. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I’ve never been to a world series game, so it’s gonna be pretty nice.” Fans lined […]
Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
Poll: What’s the best concession stand, food at Grange Fair? Vote now
Voting will remain open until Wednesday. A winner will be announced Thursday.
Centre County Grange Fair
Beginning this week, in Centre County, it’s another edition of the Grange Fair. A unique experience for both those camping at the fair, and visitors. As Gary Sinderson tells us the event, and the fair grounds continues to see changes. What ever you may think of it plenty here...
Grange Fair Offers Free Concerts at Three Venues
There’s nothing better than free, live entertainment, and the 148th Centre County Grange Fair has plenty of that for music lovers of all types not only at the grandstand, but also at the Southside Stage and in Jubilee Grove. All performances are included with admission to the fair, which...
Hollidaysburg Tigers Debut in LLWS
Thursday night marked first pitch for the Hollidaysburg Little League Team as they made their Debut in the Little League World Series. Douglas Braff also made the trip to Williamsport. He spoke to some fans who made the drive from Blair County. At Volunteer Stadium, folks traveled for a slice...
Making The Case: Can Penn State Wrestling do what no other team has ever done?
Making the case for why Penn State Wrestling may pull off a historic feat in the 2022-2023 wrestling season In our first installment of the “Making The Case” series, I dove into why Levi Haines will be the guy at 157 for the Penn State Wrestling Nittany Lions in the upcoming season. I’d like to think […] Making The Case:…
Hollidaysburg loses 8-3 against Pearland Texas, plays elimination game Saturday
UPDATE: Following the 8-3 loss to Pearland Texas, Hollidaysburg will play Massachusetts Middleboro Little League, the winner of the New England Region Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Lamade Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN 2. Pearland Texas will move on to play the winner of West (Hawaii) vs Metro (New York) […]
Strawberry Fields to turn vacated property on West Beaver Avenue into ‘Fairweather Lodge’
Their new program will replace the House of Care, which dissolved last year after “insurmountable challenges.”
