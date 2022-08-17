Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
WVNews
Paul Martin Shoemaker
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Paul Martin Shoemaker, 85, of Cheshire, Ohio passed away on August 17, 2022. Paul was born on February 16, 1937 to Harry and Hazel (Curfman) Shoemaker. He arrived during the 1937 flood and the doctor came to their home in a row boat.
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
WVNews
Health officials are right to plan ahead
State health care officials are watching changes in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations carefully, and have decided it might be time to prepare for another challenge to the hospitals and health care systems that haven’t quite caught their breath from the last round. On Aug. 22, the West Virginia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Ohio man arrested on drug charges after highway stop in Gallia County leads to discovery of fentanyl
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio's drug interdiction efforts continue to net results in Gallia County, as the State Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday night after a traffic stop on U.S. 35. Vandonte Duncan, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and taken...
WVNews
Jackson General Hospital, WVU Health System officials break ground on new hospital wing
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Officials from WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital (JGH) and the West Virginia University Health System today (Aug. 19) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new two-story hospital wing. “This is such an exciting time for our community, region, and state,” Stephanie McCoy, president and CEO of...
WVNews
Southern edged by Chesapeake in season opener, 12-6
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WV News) — The Southern Tornadoes had a hard time mustering offense in their season opener at Chesapeake on Friday night, falling to the host Panthers in a defensive struggle by a final score of 12-6. Southern drew first blood with 4:57 left in the opening quarter courtesy of a one yard rushing score from Carson Reuter on a fourth-and-goal from the Chesapeake 1-yard line. The 2-point conversion failed, and the Tornadoes led 6-0.
WVNews
Friday night's football roundup
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one of football is in the books in Ohio. All six schools from Gallia and Meigs counties were in action Friday evening, with some teams experiencing the thrill of victory, and some the agony of defeat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Gallia Academy rolls past Meigs, 44-7
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Gallia Academy Blue Devils opened up a 17-0 first period lead, and went on to defeat the Meigs Marauders 44-7 in the season opener for both teams at Meigs High School’s Holzer Field, Framers Bank Stadium. The win made a winner out of first...
WVNews
Jenkins receives 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Robert Jenkins, trustee at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library of Gallia County, has earned statewide recognition for his achievements. Jenkins is the recipient of the Ohio Library Council’s 2022 Trustee Award of Achievement. This award recognizes library board members who demonstrate...
WVNews
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
WVNews
There's no place like home
On a trip to and from an Atlantic beach vacation earlier this summer, the most beautiful thing I saw was the view from the fifth-floor observation deck at Pipestem Resort. Pipestem seemed like a nice option to get away from the crush of motor vehicle traffic that was causing one interstate snag after another. It got to the point of ditching the interstate and taking back roads; maybe it was slower, but it cut out the constant stopping and starting, and allowed for the windows to be open without having to eat a bunch of exhaust and loud vehicle noises.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show...
WVNews
Pence Iowa State Fair
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material. Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. Pence made the comment during an interview Friday with The Associated Press in Iowa a week and a half after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Asked directly if he retained any classified information upon leaving office, Pence said, “No, not to my knowledge.” The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents took 11 sets of classified records from his former boss’s estate while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws.
Comments / 0