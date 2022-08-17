Stabbing in Rosemont leaves man with multiple wounds, woman arrested
ROSEMONT -- Sacramento police have opened an investigation after a stabbing in the Rosemont community in Sacramento County.
The incident happened in the area of Folsom Boulevard and Watt Avenue, where investigators say a woman stabbed a man several times.
When the woman was put in the back of the police vehicle, she began to have a seizure, and medical; personnel attended to her.
The man was rushed to the hospital, and the suspect was arrested.
Comments / 1