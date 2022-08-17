A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

A Caribbean Island with this home could be yours for $475,000. Private Islands Inc.

Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, is on the market for $475,000.

It's made up of five acres of land and features a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The island, located near Nicaragua, is perfect for swimming, fishing, and watching stunning sunsets.

Iguana Island, a private island with its own home and staff, is currently on the market.

The property, listed by Private Islands Inc. , is located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Iguana Island comes with five acres of land.

And there's still plenty of room to add your own helipad and swimming pool, the listing states.

There's a three-bedroom house on the island.

The residence has been "built to modern standards," according to Private Islands Inc.

The home is painted in bright, cheerful colors.

The yellow walls match the tropical setting.

There's also a kitchen, living room, and dining room.

You'll also have two bathrooms, as well as a bar.

You can enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea while sitting on the wraparound porch.

The island offers 360-degree views of the clear turquoise water.

Or take a stroll on the boardwalk that runs through the property.

A 28-foot observation tower provides additional views of both the ocean and nearby rainforests.

There are additional accommodations for staff on the island as well.

According to Private Islands Inc., the current longtime staff of Iguana Island — including an on-site manager and caretakers — are willing to stay on with the new owner.

The home is surrounded by lush foliage and migrating butterflies …

Coconut palms and banana trees also offer plenty of shade and privacy.

… along with spectacular ocean views.

The region is known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets over the water.

You can go for a dip in the Caribbean Sea.

According to the listing, the west side of Iguana Island is calm and accessible to swimmers.

Or enjoy plenty of fishing.

Snapper, mackerel, and barracuda can all be caught from the island's dock, or you can venture offshore to catch tuna, billfish, and wahoo.

There's also plenty of tropical fish to admire with either a snorkel or some scuba gear.

Iguana Island is located below the hurricane belt and has "pleasant year-round temperatures," according to the listing.

The listing from Private Islands Inc. states that there's also a "noticeable lack of biting insects."

There's cell service, internet, and TV available on Iguana Island.

Supplies are also readily reachable thanks to the close proximity to Bluefields.

There are daily flights from the US to Managua, Nicaragua's capital.

Then it's just a 45-minute trip via plane to Bluefields, Nicaragua, where one can easily catch a boat to Iguana Island.

Iguana Island could be turned into a retreat, an Airbnb, or just remain a private escape.

The listing notes that Nicaragua doesn't tax foreign-sourced income and has a low cost of living.

Private Islands Inc. said it can also assist in setting up the next owner with a rental plan if they choose to go that route with the property.