ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMDmK_0hKCtSNr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KV8D3_0hKCtSNr00
A Caribbean Island with this home could be yours for $475,000.

Private Islands Inc.

  • Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, is on the market for $475,000.
  • It's made up of five acres of land and features a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
  • The island, located near Nicaragua, is perfect for swimming, fishing, and watching stunning sunsets.
This entire Caribbean island could be yours for $475,000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSYb8_0hKCtSNr00
Iguana Island is located near Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Private Islands Inc.

Iguana Island, a private island with its own home and staff, is currently on the market.

The property, listed by Private Islands Inc. , is located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Iguana Island comes with five acres of land.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4beP63_0hKCtSNr00
The private island features a modern home and its own staff.

Private Islands Inc.

And there's still plenty of room to add your own helipad and swimming pool, the listing states.

There's a three-bedroom house on the island.
The house also has two bathrooms.

Private Islands Inc.

The residence has been "built to modern standards," according to Private Islands Inc.

The home is painted in bright, cheerful colors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33f95m_0hKCtSNr00
A bedroom in the home.

Private Islands Inc.

The yellow walls match the tropical setting.

There's also a kitchen, living room, and dining room.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26paPv_0hKCtSNr00
The kitchen inside the Iguana Island home.

Private Islands Inc.

You'll also have two bathrooms, as well as a bar.

You can enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea while sitting on the wraparound porch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTdtn_0hKCtSNr00
The home is painted in bright yellow and turquoise colors.

Private Islands Inc.

The island offers 360-degree views of the clear turquoise water.

Or take a stroll on the boardwalk that runs through the property.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ckeX_0hKCtSNr00
Different paths make it easy to walk through the island.

Private Islands Inc.

A 28-foot observation tower provides additional views of both the ocean and nearby rainforests.

There are additional accommodations for staff on the island as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hq345_0hKCtSNr00
Iguana Island features dozens of coconut palm trees.

Private Islands Inc.

According to Private Islands Inc., the current longtime staff of Iguana Island — including an on-site manager and caretakers — are willing to stay on with the new owner.

The home is surrounded by lush foliage and migrating butterflies …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0LPv_0hKCtSNr00
You'll be right in the middle of nature.

Private Islands Inc.

Coconut palms and banana trees also offer plenty of shade and privacy.

… along with spectacular ocean views.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S8iS_0hKCtSNr00
Parts of the island are calm and accessible for swimming.

Private Islands Inc.

The region is known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets over the water.

You can go for a dip in the Caribbean Sea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SpF6_0hKCtSNr00
You can enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Private Islands Inc.

According to the listing, the west side of Iguana Island is calm and accessible to swimmers.

Or enjoy plenty of fishing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rzhsn_0hKCtSNr00
The property also comes with a dock, where you can go fishing.

Private Islands Inc.

Snapper, mackerel, and barracuda can all be caught from the island's dock, or you can venture offshore to catch tuna, billfish, and wahoo.

There's also plenty of tropical fish to admire with either a snorkel or some scuba gear.

Iguana Island is located below the hurricane belt and has "pleasant year-round temperatures," according to the listing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqgQQ_0hKCtSNr00
The home features a wraparound porch.

Private Islands Inc.

The listing from Private Islands Inc. states that there's also a "noticeable lack of biting insects."

There's cell service, internet, and TV available on Iguana Island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roSVQ_0hKCtSNr00
The home also offers 360-degree views of the ocean.

Private Islands Inc.

Supplies are also readily reachable thanks to the close proximity to Bluefields.

There are daily flights from the US to Managua, Nicaragua's capital.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Glagi_0hKCtSNr00
Nicaragua is easily reachable from Iguana Island.

Private Islands Inc.

Then it's just a 45-minute trip via plane to Bluefields, Nicaragua, where one can easily catch a boat to Iguana Island.

Iguana Island could be turned into a retreat, an Airbnb, or just remain a private escape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsUXT_0hKCtSNr00
Iguana Island costs less than the average American home.

Private Islands Inc.

The listing notes that Nicaragua doesn't tax foreign-sourced income and has a low cost of living.

Private Islands Inc. said it can also assist in setting up the next owner with a rental plan if they choose to go that route with the property.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
lonelyplanet.com

Rent this new private coral island located off the coast of Belize

If the idea of staying at an exclusive private island appeals to you, you might be interested in hiring Kanu Island, a newly-opened hideaway located off the coast of Placencia in Belize. The beautiful 2.5-acre coral island has five 1000-square-foot villas, and it accommodates up to to 14 adults and...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Island#United States#The Caribbean Sea#Swimming#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Private Islands Inc
TheStreet

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Share Private Island/Port Plans

The biggest cruise ships have become destinations as you're essentially sailing around the ocean in a ship that's the equivalent of a major Las Vegas resort casino. That's a necessity, as once ships hit a certain size they can't dock in many ports. And while these mega-ships have more to...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Robb Report

Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.   A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.   The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
REAL ESTATE
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Olive jars, gold chains and coins are among a treasure trove of new artefacts from a legendary shipwreck that has been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years

Divers have revealed new treasures from a legendary 17th century shipwreck that have been hidden beneath the Bahamas' shark-infested waters for 350 years. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) was a two-deck Spanish galleon ship that sank off the Little Bahama Bank in the northern Bahamas on January 4, 1656.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.

Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
CARS
Insider

Insider

550K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy