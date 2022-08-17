Connecticut Supreme Court rules against convicted drug dealer who said he didn’t know his defense lawyer also was a cop

Connecticut Supreme Court, Hartford, Conn. May 2022. Hartford Courant/TNS

A convicted drug dealer who learned after he was found guilty that his defense attorney also had a full-time job as a police officer lost an appeal to the state Supreme Court to have the conviction reversed.

Daniel Diaz, of New Britain, argued to the court that he didn’t know his special public defender, Frank Canace , was a full-time New Haven police officer until after a jury found him guilty of a variety of drug and gun charges. Diaz claimed there is a conflict of interest between the two positions and, as a result, he didn’t get a fair trial.

The court disagreed . It said Canace should have told his client about his other job, but concluded no conflict impaired the defense. In fact, the court said it can be argued that police experience can benefit a criminal defense and Canace had a track record of acquittals that was better than average.

Diaz argued to the court that a police officer can’t serve as a defense lawyer “because the duties entailed by those two roles are necessarily in conflict” and that Canace’s “obligations as a police officer” undermined his defense, in particular the aggressiveness of his cross examination of police witnesses at trial.

When considering the effectiveness of Canace’s defense, the state Supreme Court referred to the conclusions of former Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin, who also upheld the conviction and absolved Canace of a conflict at a habeas corpus hearing in a lower court.

“The habeas court thoroughly analyzed the petitioner’s claims of inadequate cross-examination and found them to be without merit for several reasons,” the Supreme Court said, in a decision written by Justice Raheem L. Mullins.

Among other things, the court said Canace pursued trial strategies that challenged the credibility of arresting officers, used his police experience to look for holes in the defense case and tried to demonstrate that the police had “set up” Diaz.

The long-running Diaz case is now more than two decades old.

Police in New Britain were tipped off in 2001 that Diaz was selling heroin by another city drug offender. At the request of detectives, the offender arranged a meeting with Diaz, who was immediately arrested a nd found to have been in possession of nearly 200 bags of heroin, a shotgun, ammunition, more than $1,000 in cash, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

During a first trial in 2002, Diaz decided to represent himself and was convicted. The Supreme Court reversed the conviction, concluding that Diaz had not been properly warned about the risks involved in defending himself.

Canace defended Diaz at a second trial in 2006 as a special public defender — a private defense lawyer who volunteers to defend indigent criminal defendants at state expense.

Prior to working as special public defender, Canace obtained approval from the New Haven Police Department and the city’s lawyers, who solicited opinions from the American Bar Association, the Statewide Grievance Committee, and the New Haven state’s attorney’s office on whether the two roles were in conflict. The conclusion was that Canace “could represent criminal defendants in Connecticut courts, with the exception of those located in the judicial district of New Haven.’’

However, when contracting to work with the state Division of Public Defender Services, Canace vaguely listed his second occupation as a municipal employee of New Haven.

Canace said Tuesday that, regardless of the somewhat ambiguous job description he filed with the public defender’s office, his employment as a New Haven police officer was well known and widely accepted among prosecutors and defense lawyers in New Britain, where he practiced law.

Canace said he retired from the New Haven Police Department after 20 years in 2015 and now does mostly private criminal defense work.

Senior administrators in the state public defender system testified in the case that they were not aware of Canace’s dual occupation as a police officer until after Diaz’s second conviction in 2006.

The division decided Canace had to resign as a special public defender because he “exhibited a lack of candor … by vaguely describing his position for the city of New Haven as a municipal employee” and his clients might use the conflict issue in more appeals. A lawyer familiar with the decision in 2006 said Tuesday the division was concerned as well about the “optics” of hiring police officers to defend accused criminals.

Although the Supreme Court concluded there was no conflict between being, simultaneously, a police officer and defense lawyer, it criticized Canace for misleading the Division of Public Defender Services and not informing Diaz.

“Finally, we emphasize that our conclusion that (Diaz) has not demonstrated that Canace’s performance suffered from an actual conflict of interest should not be taken to mean that we condone Canace’s conduct in the present case,” the court said. “We do not.”