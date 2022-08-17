Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
State test scores up in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park
Prince William County Schools saw gains in almost all subject areas on the 2021-22 Standards of Learning exams, though pass rates still remained below pre-COVID levels. Across the school system’s in-person test-takers, pass rates on the state exams increased in reading (from 72% to 75%), mathematics (54% to 67%), history and social studies (59% to 70%) and science (57% to 63%). The one major subject that saw a decline in scores was writing, where 70% of takers passed, down from 79%.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inside Nova
Lockdown impact lingers in new SOL results
Academic achievement among Virginia students continues to be impacted by the residue of COVID lockdowns, and achievement gaps that long pre-date the pandemic are still in evidence, state officials said in releasing results from Standards of Learning exams and other state-mandated assessments taken by students during the 2021-22 school year.
Inside Nova
UPDATED: One killed, second wounded in Manassas area shooting
A 25-year-old man was killed and a second wounded in a Friday night shooting near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., when a man approached the victims and, after a brief exchange, shot towards them before fleeing. Officers arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Nova
COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
Inside Nova
InFive: Route 28 intersections, jury duty questionnaires and storms possible today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28 with new intersection designs. 4. Land preserved. A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment...
Inside Nova
Cook Out opening soon in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening. Social media users have recently taken to posting photos of the Manassas Park building, which appears to be nearing completion. Cook Out signs on the building’s façade appear to be fully installed.
Inside Nova
Warrenton pilot charged after flying at low altitude over Orange County neighborhood
A pilot from Warrenton faces misdemeanor charges for flying at extremely low altitude over the Lake of Woods community in Orange County earlier this summer. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened July 10 at 2:05 p.m. when the pilot flew over the neighborhood “at a height of less than 100 feet.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Inside Nova
Virginia BOE sets funding guidelines for lab schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to establish lab schools throughout the commonwealth took another step forward this week with the Board of Education approving formal guidelines for the program. Lab schools would be public K-12 schools run and operated by higher education institutions, such...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Arlington school system gets creative with substitutes
For those who say that all the Sun Gazette editorial page does is criticize school-system leaders? Well, we calls ’em as we sees ’em. Which means when school officials do something smart, we praise the effort. Other times, we pounce. (As Harry Truman used to retort when those...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Something exciting is going on here
The city of Manassas Park has never really been on my radar. It struck me as a place without any particularly interesting attractions. That being said, my search for something to write about caused me to attend the ribbon-cutting on July 16 to celebrate Manassas Park’s new City Hall and public plaza. Jirani Coffeehouse was there giving away drinks and pastries, so I had nothing to lose.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: First responders conduct training on Metro's Silver Line extension
Metro officials say the long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport and Ashburn is set to open in October. Ahead of that, first responders from around the region gathered Wednesday at the Ashburn station for training and testing along the line, which includes 11.4 miles of track and six new Silver Line stations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Nova
Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy
Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
Inside Nova
225-unit development pitched near Haymarket
A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket. K.Hovnanian Mid-Atlantic Division LLC submitted a rezoning application with Prince William County June 29 for the project. The company wants to change the land-use designation of about 80.8 acres across four parcels from agricultural zoning to planned mixed residential.
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Are Arlington officials trying to dissuade public comment?
Perhaps we are reading too much into them – that’s what we do – but actions taken by the Arlington School Board and County Board over the summer (when nobody was looking) should be disconcerting for those who value a robust community conversation. School Board members decided...
Inside Nova
Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel
An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Nova
Man charged with robbing Stafford County bank
Deputies in Stafford County were able to solve a bank robbery and put the offender behind bars in under four hours after recovering incriminating evidence on the suspect, the sheriff's office says. About 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to Truist Bank at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation...
Inside Nova
Hospitals, patient group dispute Virginia price transparency compliance
(The Center Square) – As federal price transparency requirements for hospitals remain in effect and Virginia lawmakers worked to codify the rules into state law, hospitals and a patient advocacy group are disputing whether the commonwealth’s hospitals are in compliance. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
Inside Nova
Many cross country teams have potential
As is so often the case each fall, local teams and individual runners in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have considerable potential to have successful cross country seasons. In team competition, the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars are the defending girls and boys region team champions, respectively. Each squad...
Inside Nova
Nonprofit announces affordable housing grant awards in Culpeper
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper. “We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick...
Comments / 0