ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How data from period-tracking and pregnancy apps could be used to prosecute pregnant people

By Samantha Masunaga
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8V6g_0hKCp4O400

Many popular reproductive health apps are lacking when it comes to protecting users' data privacy, according to a new report highlighting the potential legal risk to people seeking an abortion.

After studying 20 of the most popular period-tracking and pregnancy-tracking apps, researchers from the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation found that 18 of them had data collection practices that raised privacy or security concerns. The report also considered five wearable devices that track fertility but did not raise concerns about their data collection.

Many of the apps had vague privacy policies that didn't spell out what data could be shared with government agencies or law enforcement, said Jen Caltrider, lead researcher for Mozilla's "Privacy Not Included" buyers' guide for connected consumer products, which produced the report.

Ideally, she said, companies would publicly commit to handling data requests from law enforcement by requiring a court order or subpoena before handing over any data, working to narrow requests as much as possible and alerting users about any requests, she said.

Glow Inc., which makes four of the apps Mozilla rated as having privacy or security concerns, said in a statement that the company does not share personal data with anyone and "will never sell" user data. The company also said it has an "extensive" set of features to protect user data, undergoes annual privacy and security assessments conducted by a third party, and that employees go through privacy- and security-related training.

Other companies listed in the report emphasized their commitments to data privacy in response to queries from The Times. Clue, which received an unfavorable privacy and security rating, said in a statement from May that "we will never turn your private health data over to any authority that could use it against you." Apple, whose Apple Watch was not rated as a privacy concern, said health data is encrypted when synced to iCloud or when a phone is locked with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode. And Natural Cycles, one of the few apps that received a favorable privacy and security rating, said in a statement that the company is "of the mindset that every app — even if they have strong privacy protections like ours — should be working even harder to protect data on their user's behalf."

The Euki app, which received a favorable rating from Mozilla, was based on two years' worth of research into what potential users wanted to see in a sexual and reproductive health app, said Caitlin Gerdts, vice president of research at Ibis Reproductive Health. A major concern was privacy and security, she said.

"Privacy and security concerns in the realm of reproductive health are not new," Gerdts said. "Many communities, especially over-surveilled and overpoliced communities, have been experiencing these concerns for a long time, and of course now, it's at the forefront of even more people's minds."

Experts have said health data input into most period-tracking apps isn't subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act , also known as HIPAA, which regulates how health providers and other entities must treat patients' data. A vague privacy policy can mean users won't know what data are being shared, with whom and under what circumstances, forcing users to blindly trust a company to protect their information.

“It gets really gray and really slippery very quickly," Caltrider said. "It’s really hard to be certain exactly what is being shared and with whom.”

That could be a concern in states that moved to prohibit abortion after the Supreme Court's reversal of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

Residents of California, where abortion remains legal, do get some protection through the state's data privacy laws. Californians have the right to access, delete and opt out of the sale and sharing of their personal information.

"Small health apps that are collecting health information or even the Fitbit that your doctor tells you to wear may not be covered under HIPAA, but they are most likely covered under the California law," said Ashkan Soltani, executive director of the California Privacy Protection Agency, which implements and enforces the state's consumer privacy laws.

And starting next year, Californians will have additional protections, such as restrictions on a company's ability to collect data for purposes other than its main function.

These laws apply only to California residents, not to out-of-state travelers who might come to California seeking an abortion. It may, however, give California consumers who travel to other states additional protections on their data, Soltani said.

In addition to vague privacy policies, the Mozilla report also found that some apps allowed weak passwords or were not clear on how algorithms used to predict ovulation and fertility time frames operated.

Consumers often want to but don't know how to protect their privacy or don't see immediate harm from not doing so, Caltrider said. But as the monetization of user data only continues to increase, consumers should see this as a "tipping point," she said.

"Last time abortion was illegal, we didn't have the internet. Digital surveillance wasn’t a factor," Caltrider said. "It is very much now. It's time that we really start to consider that there are harms when our privacy is violated."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Facebook, Twitter, Google Ordered By Vietnam To Store User Data Onshore And Set Up Physical Offices

As Vietnam tightens its cybersecurity rules, the government has asked tech companies to set up local offices and store users' data locally. What Happened: The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will take effect from Oct. 1 and require tech giants like Alphabet Inc.'s GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR to set up physical offices in Vietnam and store data onshore.
WORLD
BGR.com

Facebook just announced a huge change that’ll make the old people so confused

The conventional notion about Facebook these days is that the users for whom the Facebook app is still a core part of their existence are, to use a scientific label for this particular demographic, “the olds.” Younger netizens — and, in fact, plenty of Facebook-nevers — have flocked to apps like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where ephemerality is a greater part of the overall experience.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
CNET

DuckDuckGo: What to Know About the Privacy-Focused Search Engine

Online tracking can be obnoxious. You spend five minutes searching for a pair of shoes, and then ads for those exact shoes follow you for the next several weeks. Sometimes, you'd like a little privacy in your online experience. Enter DuckDuckGo: a search engine that pledges to keep your search activity anonymous and not track online.
CELL PHONES
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force not allowed to ban people from official social media pages, DOJ says

The Justice Department agreed last week that the U.S. Air Force can no longer remove posts or ban users from commenting on official social media accounts based on their opinions. The decision comes after a retired officer posted comments critical of the Air Force on Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass’ official Facebook page. The comments were deleted and the officer was banned from commenting again, so he sued the branch for alleged First Amendment violations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Health Data#Linus Business#Mozilla Foundation#Glow Inc
The Verge

Period and pregnancy tracking apps have bad privacy protections, report finds

Most popular period and pregnancy tracking apps don’t have strong privacy protections, according to a new analysis from researchers at Mozilla. Leaky privacy policies in health apps are always a problem, but issues that fall into this particular category are especially concerning now that abortion is illegal in many places in the United States.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
ABC News

New report warns about privacy of period-tracking, pregnancy apps after Roe v. Wade overturned

A new report is shining a spotlight on potential privacy concerns loopholes in apps that collect women's personal health information following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Abortion is now nearly banned in at least 15 states as a result of the Supreme Court's decision on June 24 to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe ruling -- which legalized abortion at the federal level -- and send the issue back to the states.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Researchers plan metaverse 'incognito mode' to protect user data

Horrible, low-quality virtual selfies will never be the biggest problem facing the metaverse: data privacy will be. So we’re immensely thankful that researchers are already digging into how, exactly, we might be able to prevent companies from tracking us through the complexities of metaverse protocols. Two researchers from the...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

This couple made $13,000 in passive income in just over a month: 'We only work 1 hour per week'

Last September, wedding photographers Adriana Krause and Stephan Alvin did something unusual. They bought a second home during a global pandemic. The home, a cabin in Oakhurst, California, is their business's headquarters, located near Yosemite National Park where they shoot small ceremonies. When they're not in California, they're in Rio de Janeiro, where they purchased a condo in July 2020.
OAKHURST, CA
protocol.com

One election playbook to rule them all

Good morning! As more social media companies announce their plans for tamping down misinformation in November, we’re starting to notice that the rules haven’t changed much from what they were in 2020. Election Day prepping. It’s mid-August of an election year in America, which can only mean one...
TV & VIDEOS
Ars Technica

FTC sued by firm allegedly selling sensitive data on abortion clinic visits

Among the first location data brokers to publicly come under fire by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly selling sensitive reproductive health data is Kochava, Inc. In a lawsuit filed by the adtech company this week, Kochava asked a federal court to intervene and stop the FTC from an alleged overreach.
LAW
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
401K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy