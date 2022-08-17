ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Lenawee County's new COVID-19 cases flat; 2 more deaths reported last week

By Mike Stucka and David Panian
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
Lenawee County had little change in the amount of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, keeping it in the medium community COVID level, while neighboring counties in Michigan saw their levels improve.

Lenawee County reported 215 cases and two deaths in the latest week, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. A week earlier, it had reported 210 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 27,247 cases and 332 deaths.

Washtenaw and Monroe counties moved from the high community COVID level back to medium in the update issued late last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hillsdale County improved from medium to low. Jackson County remained at medium.

In Ohio, Lucas County remained in the medium level, Fulton County moved from medium to high and Williams County stayed in the high level.

In the medium level, the CDC recommends people at risk of serious illness from the virus wear masks while at indoor, public places such as stores and theaters.

In the high level, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks while at indoor, public places regardless of COVID vaccination status.

The CDC uses new COVID cases and hospitalizations per 100,000 people in a seven-day period to determine the community COVID level.

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 16,137 new cases. That's down 20% from the previous week's tally of 20,173 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Michigan ranked 33rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, the Johns Hopkins data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 2.3% from the week before, with 795,621 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 2.03% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Michigan, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ontonagon County with 350 cases per 100,000 per week; Iron County with 343; and Keweenaw County with 331.

Lenawee County reported 301 cases per 100,000 for the week ending Aug. 11, a number that has been rising since late June when the seven-day average was 83 new cases per 100,000 people on June 25, according to the COVID data-tracking website mistartmap.info.

The seven-day average for positive COVID tests has fluctuated between 5.2% and 14.5% since mid-June, according to mistartmap.info. It was 11.3% on Aug. 11.

In Michigan, 137 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 106 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,708,622 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 37,671 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,927,104 people have tested positive and 1,037,021 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 14. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,392
  • The week before that: 1,242
  • Four weeks ago: 1,077

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 72,082
  • The week before that: 71,315
  • Four weeks ago: 70,906

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 18 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

