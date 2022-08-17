ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Women's Garden Club bestows August Garden of the Month award to Vine Street garden

ADRIAN — An Adrian resident tending to a garden variety that mixes annuals and perennials together along with evergreens for some added texture, is the Adrian Women’s Garden Club's Garden of the Month for August.

Brock Wackerle’s home garden at 914 Vine St. near Riverside Park was named the winning garden for August, according to a communication from Sandra Hoover, the garden club’s spokesperson. Wackerle, Hoover said, is a member of the American Rose Society. He began growing and adding to his garden in March 2020.

“He has a variety of flowers and loves the cottage garden look,” Hoover said in her communication. “He adds a little more every year.”

The Adrian Women’s Garden Club selects homes around the Adrian community — and beyond — each year between the months of May and September as the Garden of the Month. Those that are selected for the award are given a sign for the front lawn announcing that house as the Garden of the Month.

Wackerle’s garden contains colorful petunias, hydrangeas and many types of roses. His favorite section of the garden, the announcement said, is the snowdrift petunias.

Those who would like to have their home garden nominated for the Garden of the Month designation may contact Hoover by calling 517-442-3775.

