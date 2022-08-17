ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Morenci rings in school year with a bash today

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago
MORENCI — A collaborative event taking place today in downtown Morenci will feature games, local vendors, free school supplies and food made by Morenci Area Schools cafeteria staff.

The Back to School Bash will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today in downtown Morenci, a news release said. It is hosted by the city of Morenci, Seneca Community Church, Kiwanis of Morenci and Morenci Area Schools.

There will also be booths showcasing Morenci Area Schools clubs and teams, Morenci fire and police department vehicles to explore, and a dunk tank featuring prominent members of the schools and city.

Even those who do not have school-age children are invited to come on down and help the community ring in the upcoming school year.

