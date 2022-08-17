WSU Schnitzer Museum plans exhibits for fall semester

Pieces of Juventino Aranda’s family history and childhood can be observed in his art during his upcoming exhibit, “Esperé Mucho Tiempo Pa Ver (I Have Waited a Long Time to See).”

Aranda’s exhibit will be displayed at Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art starting Tuesday. The museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays during the fall semester.

Born in Walla Walla to Mexican immigrants, Aranda identifies as Mexican and second generation American. This exhibit will be his first museum exhibition in eastern Washington and showcases both his new and old works.