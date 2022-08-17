ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson has been suspended 11 games by the NFL

After filing an appeal, the NFL has a new suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following a decision on Thursday morning. And now, we finally know. Deshaun Watson is being suspended 11 games by the NFL. Watson is also being fined an additional $5 million. Watson, who was acquired...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III blasts Roger Goodell, NFL amid Deshaun Watson suspension

Current NFL players haven’t exactly come out in droves to support league-mandated discipline of embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. One prominent former signal-caller, though, is resolute in his opinion the NFL’s finalized suspension of Watson isn’t nearly big enough punishment given gravity of the allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday Deshaun Watson Report

The Deshaun Watson saga is about to come to an end. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that a decision on Watson is expected to be announced this Thursday. The NFL and NFLPA have been discussing a settlement for Watson's situation. If the two sides can't negotiate one, appeals officer Peter Harvey can issue a final ruling on the Pro Bowl quarterback.
NFL
FOX Sports

Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans

Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NFL
hypebeast.com

NBA Announces Full Schedule for 2022-23 Season

Basketball season is upon us and the NBA has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The full regular-season schedule for all 30 teams in the league has been revealed, with each team playing a total of 82 games. The season’s opening night will begin on Tuesday, October 18 which will see the Philadelphia 76ers go up against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics kick things off and the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the defending 2021-22 champions, the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

