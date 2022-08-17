Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Deshaun Watson has been suspended 11 games by the NFL
After filing an appeal, the NFL has a new suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following a decision on Thursday morning. And now, we finally know. Deshaun Watson is being suspended 11 games by the NFL. Watson is also being fined an additional $5 million. Watson, who was acquired...
Former Browns QB Robert Griffin III blasts Roger Goodell, NFL amid Deshaun Watson suspension
Current NFL players haven’t exactly come out in droves to support league-mandated discipline of embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, credibly accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. One prominent former signal-caller, though, is resolute in his opinion the NFL’s finalized suspension of Watson isn’t nearly big enough punishment given gravity of the allegations against him.
Update: Browns' Deshaun Watson now suspended for Bills matchup
There has been an update in the Deshaun Watson saga, and in short, he was handed a longer suspension than before which will cause him to miss his matchup against the Buffalo Bills in 2022. According to multiple reports on Thursday, the NFL and players association have agreed to an...
Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson, NFL reach settlement to extend suspension to 11 games
Deshaun Watson's absence from the Cleveland Browns will be substantially longer than the initial six games. However, it won't be long enough to keep him from possibly playing this season. ...
Breaking down the full details of the Deshaun Watson settlement with the NFL
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season. A settlement agreed upon between the NFL and the NFLPA on Thursday sets the final punishment for the Browns quarterback. The settlement ends months of speculation and back-and-forth between the league, Watson, the NFLPA...
Steelers Announce Official Starting Quarterback Decision For 2nd Preseason Game
One day it'll be the Kenny Pickett show in Pittsburgh; not yet. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have made an official decision on their starting quarterback for the team's second preseason game. Mitchell Trubisky is the guy. The Steelers made a formal announcement this Thursday morning announcing Mitchell Trubisky as...
NFL QB Rankings: Baker Mayfield makes list after being named starter
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. While we’re only in preseason, the debates never end. Who’s the best quarterback
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Deshaun Watson Report
The Deshaun Watson saga is about to come to an end. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that a decision on Watson is expected to be announced this Thursday. The NFL and NFLPA have been discussing a settlement for Watson's situation. If the two sides can't negotiate one, appeals officer Peter Harvey can issue a final ruling on the Pro Bowl quarterback.
Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises
There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Cleveland Browns plummet after Deshaun Watson suspension
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Former NFL GM has bold Mac Jones take that might surprise Patriots fans
Most fans and other NFL observers are expecting New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to show meaningful improvement in several areas during his second pro season. The 2021 first-round draft pick led all rookie quarterbacks with a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns last season. Jones' production was a key factor in the Patriots winning 10 games and returning to the AFC playoffs.
NFL, NFLPA and Dapper Labs launch NFL ALL DAY digital video highlight NFL platform
The National Football League (NFL), the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), and Dapper Labs Inc. today announced that NFL ALL DAY -- the exclusive digital video highlight NFT platform -- is officially open and available to fans worldwide, just ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "Today, we welcome fans worldwide to...
NFL insider casts doubt on Chicago Bears receiving strong interest in Roquan Smith trade
Roquan Smith is one of the few players on the Chicago Bears roster who many view as a quality talent
NBA Announces Full Schedule for 2022-23 Season
Basketball season is upon us and the NBA has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The full regular-season schedule for all 30 teams in the league has been revealed, with each team playing a total of 82 games. The season’s opening night will begin on Tuesday, October 18 which will see the Philadelphia 76ers go up against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics kick things off and the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the defending 2021-22 champions, the Golden State Warriors.
