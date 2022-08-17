Basketball season is upon us and the NBA has officially released the schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The full regular-season schedule for all 30 teams in the league has been revealed, with each team playing a total of 82 games. The season’s opening night will begin on Tuesday, October 18 which will see the Philadelphia 76ers go up against the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics kick things off and the Los Angeles Lakers go up against the defending 2021-22 champions, the Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO