West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, August 17th 2022

Phillips Lytle LLP has launched a Psychedelics & Mental Health Therapies Practice Group. The idea is to help pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and other stakeholders navigate the evolving legal and regulatory landscape related to the development, approval and use of psychedelic medications. The group will be led by Phillips Lytle Special Counsel Kyle W. Mack and firm partner Lisa L. Smith.

After a 16-year run inside the Hampton Inn & Suites Buffalo at 220 Delaware Ave., the Chocolate Bar is closing operations. Business First reports the owner is trying to find a buyer for either the business or its furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The Buffalo Public School District is holding interviews for substitute teacher positions next Thursday, August 25th. City of Buffalo residency is not required. For a list of openings and more, go to buffaloschools.org/jobs

Tops Markets has hired Adam Winter as its new grocery warehouse shipping supervisor.