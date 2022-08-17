ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, August 17th 2022

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

Phillips Lytle LLP has launched a Psychedelics & Mental Health Therapies Practice Group. The idea is to help pharmaceutical companies, research organizations and other stakeholders navigate the evolving legal and regulatory landscape related to the development, approval and use of psychedelic medications. The group will be led by Phillips Lytle Special Counsel Kyle W. Mack and firm partner Lisa L. Smith.

After a 16-year run inside the Hampton Inn & Suites Buffalo at 220 Delaware Ave., the Chocolate Bar is closing operations.  Business First reports the owner is trying to find a buyer for either the business or its furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The Buffalo Public School District is holding interviews for substitute teacher positions next Thursday, August 25th.  City of Buffalo residency is not required.  For a list of openings and more, go to buffaloschools.org/jobs

Tops Markets has hired Adam Winter as its new grocery warehouse shipping supervisor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Inn Suites#Mental Health#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Chocolate Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WBEN 930AM

Deeper look into Great Lakes cruising

Great Lakes cruises are very popular according to Elizabeth Carey of the AAA of WNY. “They run all Summer long. They go to places like Mackinac Island and Cleveland. The closest they come to Buffalo is Port Colborne.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy