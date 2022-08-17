ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Sounds Announce Limited Number of Private Batting Practice Sessions Available Now

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Bearded Iris Brewing. A limited number of slots are available on August 17, 19, 20, 24 and 25, ranging from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Value pricing batting practice sessions on weekdays before 4:30 p.m. begin at $50 per person. Premium pricing sessions begin at $65 per person after 5:00 p.m. and all slots on Saturday, August 20. Groups are required to have a minimum of 10 participants.

The experience includes the following:

  • 60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).
  • 20% off a future Happy Hour at Bearded Iris Brewing.
  • 10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.
  • Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.
  • Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.
  • A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.
  • Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).
  • A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).
  • Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.

Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice .

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

