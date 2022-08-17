ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions— Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean —which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY . In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend.

Leah Lowe , associate professor of theatre, is directing William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline , the story of a king in ancient Britain who arranges for his daughter to marry his arrogant stepson. She defies her father’s plan and weds a poor but worthy ward of her family. “ Cymbeline is an epic adventure that has it all—a gutsy princess, evil stepmother, handsome hero, dastardly villain, two kidnapped sons and a war between Britain and Rome,” said Lowe, who also is the new director of the Curb Center for Art, Enterprise and Public Policy. She has been working with the Cymbeline cast and festival staff during their rehearsals in Neely Auditorium.

Chuck Smith, a former colleague and longtime friend of Lowe, is directing Gem of the Ocean by August Wilson . The resident director at the Goodman Theater in Chicago, Smith will return to Nashville in spring 2023 to work with Lowe and other theatre faculty on a new Vanderbilt–Fisk arts partnership. He will direct the play Sweat , with actors and crew members from both universities coming together for the production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkcad_0hKCnPx400
Phillip Franck (Vanderbilt University)

Also sharing his expertise with the festival’s Summer Shakespeare productions is Phillip Franck , associate professor of theatre and department chair. Franck is the lighting designer for Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean . “They are very different productions, with most of Gem of the Ocean set in a kitchen, while the scenes in Cymbeline move from a British palace and garden to Rome, a cave in Wales and more,” Franck said. “With both plays, the lighting must communicate visibility—selecting what parts of the stage are visible at different points in the story, and supporting the emotion that is happening onstage with the actors.”

Most of Franck’s responsibilities will be during “tech week,” when all aspects of each production come together, including the actors, costumes, lighting, scenery and sounds. “We will record all of the different lighting arrangements so they will be ready to go with the press of a button each show,” Franck said. “Of course, we will have to move everything and ‘retech’ the shows for the performances in Franklin.”

Vanderbilt University is a longtime supporter of the Nashville Shakespeare Festival as part of its overall community outreach, with the Division of Government and Community Relations facilitating the sponsorship. Midori Lockett, chief community impact officer, serves on the festival’s board.

“We are grateful to Vanderbilt for the many ways they support our festival’s mission, which is to educate and entertain the Midsouth community through professional theatrical experiences,” said Denice Hicks , executive artistic director for the Nashville Shakespeare Festival.

The festival is free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 donation per person at each performance. Visit the Nashville Shakespeare Festival website for show dates, times and additional information.

The post Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair Friday, August 19 to August, 27, various times 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E. Ward Agriculture Center Get ready for 10 days of family fun at the Fair that includes “95 Reasons to […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Fast Casual Restaurant is Coming to Nashville

Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken announced it signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards, shared Franchising.com. Big Chicken will open locations in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” […] The post Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Fast Casual Restaurant is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Watkins College of Art at Belmont University Named Top 50 Illustration School in the Nation

After considering nearly 150 schools across the US, the Animation Career Review named Watkins College of Art at Belmont University a Top 50 illustration school, coming in at No. 43 nationally, No. 7 in the South and No. 1 in the state of Tennessee. This honor is decided based on academic reputation, employment data, admission […] The post Watkins College of Art at Belmont University Named Top 50 Illustration School in the Nation appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN

You can meet country artist Walker Hayes in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers. On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper. The name “Craig” may sound familiar to fans due to Hayes’ song “Craig” where […] The post Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
City
Franklin, TN
Wilson County Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the […] The post Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific […] The post Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show appeared first on Wilson County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Williams Jr.

Robert Lewis Williams, Jr. age 68 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2022 at his residence. Born Nov. 28, 1953 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Williams, Sr. and Julia Marie Stephens Williams and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Brinkmeier and brother-in-law, Ken […] The post OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Williams Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

Preds Foundation to Host Gun Buyback Event

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub has announced that they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host a Gift Card for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 20. The buyback will occur in the parking lot of the Greater Revelations Church at 1027 12th Ave. […] The post Preds Foundation to Host Gun Buyback Event appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
August Wilson
Wilson County Source

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To […] The post Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a dedication ceremony Tuesday at the […] The post Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’ photo from Bridgestone Arena   Tuesday, August 16, 8 pm […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for […] The post Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Vanderbilt University#Art#Playhouse Theatre#Theater In Chicago#Performing#Musical Theater#The Goodman Theater
Wilson County Source

Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week

Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin is set for September 24-25, 2022. If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doens’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at 10 am, the festival is releasing single day tickets. There is a limited supply. […] The post Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Wilson County Source

Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair

Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit. The theme, “95 […] The post Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse

Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with local experts and Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Along with Beth Macy, the panel discussion will be moderated by WTVF News Channel 5’s Carrie Sharp […] The post Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Peaches and Cream? Sounds like Peach Pie Day!

There’s nothing that says summer in the South more than a sweet, ice cream-topped Peach Pie, which is why Papa C’s Pies believes everyone should celebrate this delicious treat on August 24 – National Peach Pie Day. But if you ever wondered if peach pie is truly a Southern invention, we have the scoop (remember […] The post Peaches and Cream? Sounds like Peach Pie Day! appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Wilson County Source

New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Watchhouse- Watchhouse Duo  photo by Charlie Boss One year to the day that Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz of Watchhouse (formerly known as Mandolin Orange) formally reintroduced themselves on […] The post New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut

Dunkin’, an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, is launching the limited-edition Tennessee Titans Donut to help fans gear up for the season. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, through Wednesday, August 31st, guests can purchase the special donut at participating Dunkin’ locations throughout the Nashville area, while supplies last. * To celebrate, Dunkin’ will host a Tennessee Titans […] The post Dunkin’ Hosts T-Rac and the Titans Cheerleaders to Launch Its Limited-Edition Titans Donut appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™

NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards […] The post Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge

On September 23, 2022, Miriam’s Promise will host the Mary Cooper Memorial Golf and Walk Challenge to support their vital work in the Middle Tennessee region. Founded in 1985, Miriam’s Promise offers hope and healing to thousands of Middle Tennessee expectant parents, birth parents, children and adoptive families coping with issues of grief, loss, and […] The post Miriam’s Promise Celebrates 37 Years of Adoption and Family Support with Golf & Walk Challenge appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy