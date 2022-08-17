Sounds Announce Limited Number of Private Batting Practice Sessions Available Now
The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced the return of its popular “Batting Practice at First Horizon Park” experience presented by Bearded Iris Brewing. A limited number of slots are available on August 17, 19, 20, 24 and 25, ranging from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Value pricing batting practice sessions on weekdays before 4:30 p.m. begin at $50 per person. Premium pricing sessions begin at $65 per person after 5:00 p.m. and all slots on Saturday, August 20. Groups are required to have a minimum of 10 participants.
The experience includes the following:
- 60 minutes of on-field time (option to extend 30 minutes for additional cost).
- 20% off a future Happy Hour at Bearded Iris Brewing.
- 10% off voucher to the Nashville Sounds Pro Shop for each participant.
- Access to the Nashville Sounds home dugout.
- Behind the scenes view of the First Horizon Park batting cages.
- A Nashville Sounds staff member to operate the pitching machine and supply baseballs.
- Batting practice balls, helmets, and bats (guests are recommended to bring their own helmets and bats).
- A batting practice playlist choice (based on genre).
- Live guitar scoreboard feed featuring names of each group member.
Each group will have the option to reserve an additional 30 minutes for $150 at the time of booking. For more information on group bookings, visit www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/battingpractice .
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
The post Sounds Announce Limited Number of Private Batting Practice Sessions Available Now appeared first on Wilson County Source .
