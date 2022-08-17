ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

A retired Voc-Tech teacher is winning pickleball championships — and doing it on wheels

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 3 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — After 36 years teaching kids at Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech, wheelchair pickleball player Michael Lipp is now placing in tournaments all over the country.

"I love the camaraderie and meeting so many healthy and happy people," said Lipp. Now 60, he's been playing for five years since retiring in 2016 because he was looking for a social activity and a hobby that wasn't solitary.

An avid gardener and swimmer who has competed in the Save the Bay swim twice, he said his wife introduced him to wheelchair tennis after hearing about it from a man she met at a Rotary meeting. "She told him that I was a very good table tennis player but never played in a wheelchair, he said of his wife's encounter with John Pelletier.

Lipp had polio as a toddler and said he had ruled out playing any sports that involved running but Pelletier encouraged him to try tennis anyway.

"I went to Dartmouth Indoor tennis and sure enough, after about a year and a half I was able to move without any thought and started playing tennis well," he said, adding that he uses a sports wheelchair that doesn't tip over.

Will Fairhaven be the 'epicenter of pickleball'? Here's what's planned for the summer.

Lipp, who is also involved in the Fairhaven Tennis Association, now competes in tennis wheelchair tournaments including a recent one in New Jersey. However, soon after, Lipp and Pelletier decided to also learn pickleball.

The sport is the fastest-growing in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million players and a 12% increase in the past year, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

Now, pickleball is poised to be added as an official Olympic sport in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

"You can play at any level and have fun while staying in shape," Lipp said.

Kenneth Pottel, head of the Fairhaven Pickleball Association. said they now have 284 members and 440 newsletter subscribers.

A pickleball camaraderie in Fairhaven

Lipp said he loves being part of the Fairhaven Pickleball Association. "I can't say enough positive things about the group," he said.

"Ken (Pottel) and Joyce Pottel are the community organizers for this great game. What they have started will have a positive impact on Fairhaven and the region for years and years to come."

The association promotes a sense of community, offering other social activities such as bike rides and potluck breakfasts and suppers, he added.

Prior to Fairhaven getting their pickleball courts, Lipp said he played in Lakeville where he thought the competition was better, but now that people play so much in Fairhaven the competition is heating up, he added.

More than 20 new courts have also been added in the Fairhaven area including some at Fort Phoenix and an indoor court, Southcoast Pickleball, will open on Aug. 20 at 4 David Drown Blvd., in the old roller skating rink.

Although Lipp said he likes playing at "the Fort," it can at times be a bit windy, so he is looking forward to experiencing the indoor courts.

Competing all over the United States

The only difference between a standup player and a wheelchair player is that a wheelchair player gets two bounces, according to Lipp, who said it is also the same rule for when he plays tennis.

"I love the competition as well. I have played many tournaments as the only wheelchair player and medaled in quite a few of them."

He competed in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, this past April, receiving a silver medal in singles against only wheelchair players and a bronze medal in doubles.

Now Selkirk, a renowned company in pickleball equipment, is sponsoring Lipp for the next two years. He will serve as an ambassador and advocate for their brand.

"Since I did so well and beat everyone I played from the United States at the U.S. Open I think I have bragging rights to say I am the best wheelchair player in the U.S. right now," Lipp said.

"The man who beat me is from Montreal."

Recently one of Lipp's preschool students he taught at GNB Voc-Tech (Matt Morris) is now in his 20s and is one of the people that he enjoys playing with the most.

"Any age person can play this game and can join forces young and old," Lipp added.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

#Olympics#Pickleball
