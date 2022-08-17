Read full article on original website
ksro.com
Update on Northern California Wildfires
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
actionnewsnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Positively Identities Victims of the McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The names of the fire victims of the McKinney Fire have been released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the condition in which the remains were found, it has been a lengthy process. The sheriff’s office has emphasized its' appreciation for the public’s patience during the process. They explained Friday, August 19, 2022, that the fire victims were identified utilizing Rapid DNA technology and dental records.
krcrtv.com
All evacuations for McKinney Fire lifted on Thursday evening
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — As the McKinney Fire's containment inches closer to 100%, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (EOS) announced all evacuation orders in the McKinney Fire's footprint have been lifted. The OES said residents may begin returning to their homes. However, they ask residents to use...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
KDRV
Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition
Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
kqennewsradio.com
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
KTVL
Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire
GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
krcrtv.com
"Gascan" the snail rescued from McKinney fire, becomes Siskiyou OES mascot
The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services has dubbed "Gascan" the snail the official OES mascot of the McKinney fire after the unassuming gastropod was rescued on day two of the incident. Gascan was saved when 16-year-old Kayla Silva evacuated from Yreka, bringing along her pet snail. "She spent her...
krcrtv.com
Four victims of McKinney Fire identified by Siskiyou County Coroner on Friday
The Siskiyou County Coroner has positively identified four Klamath River residents who died during the McKinney Fire. By using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the victims as 73-year-old Kathleen Shoopman, 76-year-old John Cogan, 79-year-old Charles Kays and 82-year-old Judith Kays. "The...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
clayconews.com
AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
Lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp is responsible for deadly McKinney fire near Oregon-California border
Residents in Northern California allege that sparks from PacifiCorp’s high-voltage transmission lines and other equipment are what ignited the deadly McKinney fire last month near the California-Oregon border in Siskiyou County, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this week. The McKinney fire has burned more than 60,000 acres in...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 60 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 19 at 10:09 am:. The Westside and Lightning Gulch Complexes did not grow overnight, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported this morning. Firefighters were able to hold the majority of containment lines and continue to make progress in suppressing the flames. A firefighter...
KTVL
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta's Mercy hospital opens treatment to stroke patients after getting certification
Stroke patients living in Siskiyou County have a new place where they can get specialized emergency care right in Mount Shasta. As of July, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is certified as a primary stroke center, meaning it offers some of the most cutting-edge emergency treatments to save people's lives when they have a stroke, Mercy spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.
Klamath Falls News
Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KTVL
Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point
According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
