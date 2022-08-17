ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

ksro.com

Update on Northern California Wildfires

Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly eight-thousand acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at ninety percent containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26-thousand acres and containment is now at 51-percent.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sheriff’s Office Positively Identities Victims of the McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The names of the fire victims of the McKinney Fire have been released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the condition in which the remains were found, it has been a lengthy process. The sheriff’s office has emphasized its' appreciation for the public’s patience during the process. They explained Friday, August 19, 2022, that the fire victims were identified utilizing Rapid DNA technology and dental records.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

All evacuations for McKinney Fire lifted on Thursday evening

SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — As the McKinney Fire's containment inches closer to 100%, the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (EOS) announced all evacuation orders in the McKinney Fire's footprint have been lifted. The OES said residents may begin returning to their homes. However, they ask residents to use...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Rain Rock Casino breaks ground on an exciting addition

Yreka, CA - Today the Rain Rock Casino in Yreka broke ground to begin its transformation from a pit stop casino to a travel destination. The future of the casino will provide more stability to Siskiyou County and the Karuk Tribe. Projected to be complete in 2024 the Rain Rock...
YREKA, CA
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Firefighter from Talent killed while fighting Josephine County wildfire

GALICE — Updated Aug. 19 at 1:56 pm:. Oregon Department of Forestry has released the identity of the firefighter killed while fighting the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice on Thursday, Aug. 18 shortly after 4:00 pm. 25-year-old Logan Taylor of Talent was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an...
TALENT, OR
UPI News

Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Four victims of McKinney Fire identified by Siskiyou County Coroner on Friday

The Siskiyou County Coroner has positively identified four Klamath River residents who died during the McKinney Fire. By using rapid DNA technology and dental analysis, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has identified the victims as 73-year-old Kathleen Shoopman, 76-year-old John Cogan, 79-year-old Charles Kays and 82-year-old Judith Kays. "The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
clayconews.com

AUTHORITIES SEIZE 6,916 PLANTS DURING ILLEGAL MARIJUANA BUST IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (August 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Klamath Falls Police Department, served a search warrant on a large-scale illegal marijuana growing operation at Ferguson Mountain Road and Tionarack Circle, near Beatty.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta's Mercy hospital opens treatment to stroke patients after getting certification

Stroke patients living in Siskiyou County have a new place where they can get specialized emergency care right in Mount Shasta. As of July, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta is certified as a primary stroke center, meaning it offers some of the most cutting-edge emergency treatments to save people's lives when they have a stroke, Mercy spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Three-Alarm Fire razes home, storage facility in Eagle Point

According to a fire captain on scene, a mobile home, two outbuildings, some vehicle trailers, and a 10 unit storage building were involved in the incident. A family was able to escape the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation. 7:32 a.m. Original:. This is a...
EAGLE POINT, OR

