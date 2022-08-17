Read full article on original website
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove AwardsVeronica Charnell MediaNashville, TN
wpsdlocal6.com
Gunshots on Tennessee high school campus halt football game
CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. It says three suspects were detained — one adult and two juveniles. The sheriff's office...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Nobody injured in harrowing night at West Creek vs. Northeast football game
The primary storyline for West Creek and Northeast’s season-opening football game was concentrated around the debut of a pair of first-year head coaches. However, the game’s focal point took a backseat with four minutes remaining in the third quarter when a shooting incident in the parking lot outside West Creek’s football stadium prompted players, coaches and fans inside the packed stadium to run for cover.
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood triumphs over Dickson County in overtime thriller
It took longer than the regular four quarters Friday night to declare a winner of the Creek Wood - Dickson County game. This is the first overtime game in the rivalry's existence. Dickson County quarterback Colbey Lamberth walked out for Dickson and Sam England walked out for Creek Wood as...
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week One
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennessee came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season. On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0. Riverdale High School Football took home the win...
Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Titans Partner to Offer Nursing Stations for Moms at Nissan Stadium
To gear up for the Titan’s first preseason home game this Saturday, Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans are unveiling the Mamava Lactation Pod, a private place for moms to breastfeed or pump while attending events at Nissan Stadium. This amenity will be located in the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance lobby.
williamsonherald.com
The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights
FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
wilsonpost.com
Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start
GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
fox17.com
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in...
2 critically injured in shooting on Antioch Pike
Two people were critically injured in a shooting on Antioch Pike early Saturday morning.
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
School bus crashes into utility pole in Franklin
The crash happened on Murfreesboro Road near Ralston Lane around 6:30 a.m.
Update: 1 Person Critically Injured from Motorcycle Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred on Friday night in Clarksville. The officials stated that the accident took place on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Man killed, 2 others wounded after Madison shooting
The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a townhome on Jenna Lee Circle.
