Lebanon, TN

wpsdlocal6.com

Gunshots on Tennessee high school campus halt football game

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) — Authorities said a Tennessee high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported. It says three suspects were detained — one adult and two juveniles. The sheriff's office...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Nobody injured in harrowing night at West Creek vs. Northeast football game

The primary storyline for West Creek and Northeast’s season-opening football game was concentrated around the debut of a pair of first-year head coaches. However, the game’s focal point took a backseat with four minutes remaining in the third quarter when a shooting incident in the parking lot outside West Creek’s football stadium prompted players, coaches and fans inside the packed stadium to run for cover.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood triumphs over Dickson County in overtime thriller

It took longer than the regular four quarters Friday night to declare a winner of the Creek Wood - Dickson County game. This is the first overtime game in the rivalry's existence. Dickson County quarterback Colbey Lamberth walked out for Dickson and Sam England walked out for Creek Wood as...
DICKSON, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week One

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football fans across Middle Tennessee came together this week to kick off the Fall 2022-2023 football season. On Friday, Page Varsity Football won their non-conference game against Fairview Football with a score of 19 to 0. Riverdale High School Football took home the win...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Battle of 840 under the Friday night lights

FAIRVIEW – For eight consecutive years the Page High School and Fairview communities from opposite sides of Williamson County have watched their respective high school football teams tangle in the season opener. The Battle of 840 where everyone knows everyone is a matchup that always revives small-town, die-hard local...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Gallatin runs through Mt. Juliet en route to 1-0 start

GALLATIN – The Gallatin Green Wave overcame an early flurry of big plays to defeat the Mt Juliet Golden Bears 27-18 on Friday night at Calvin Short field. Gallatin ran through Mt. Juliet to the tune of 400 yards rushing, led by Zy’Kyian Brinkley and Luke Cook. Brinkley, the team’s fullback, gained 194 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Cook added 100 yards on eight carries, including a 72-yard touchdown.
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative and Scarritt Bennett Center Announced Inaugural Restorative Justice Fellowship Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – Tennessee Higher Education Initiative (THEI) continues to make groundbreaking inroads to opportunities for college programs in Tennessee prisons with the announcement of the Restorative Justice Initiative: Behind the Walls Fellowship in partnership with the Scarritt Bennett Center. The Inaugural collaboration was acknowledged at a community luncheon on August 1, 2022, held on the campus of Scarritt Bennett. The Restorative Justice: Behind the Wall Fellowship will allow fellows the opportunity to engage with students behind the wall pursuing their degrees through Lane College and Belmont University.
NASHVILLE, TN
Education
