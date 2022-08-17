ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TPAC to Launch Inaugural Theatre Series Beginning with One Man Show ‘Rhapsody in Black’

Tennessee Performing Arts Center is launching an inaugural Theatre Series with three shows of dramatic performances that tell diverse and compelling stories. Series packages and single tickets are on sale now at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Hendersonville, who won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, August 15, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center

A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
NASHVILLE, TN
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show

Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall

Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
NASHVILLE, TN
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District

Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
