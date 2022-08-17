Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Ascension Saint Thomas and Tennessee Titans Partner to Offer Nursing Stations for Moms at Nissan Stadium
To gear up for the Titan’s first preseason home game this Saturday, Ascension Saint Thomas and the Tennessee Titans are unveiling the Mamava Lactation Pod, a private place for moms to breastfeed or pump while attending events at Nissan Stadium. This amenity will be located in the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance lobby.
TPAC to Launch Inaugural Theatre Series Beginning with One Man Show ‘Rhapsody in Black’
Tennessee Performing Arts Center is launching an inaugural Theatre Series with three shows of dramatic performances that tell diverse and compelling stories. Series packages and single tickets are on sale now at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Fast Casual Restaurant is Coming to Nashville
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken announced it signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards, shared Franchising.com. Big Chicken will open locations in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance...
Nashville to Host 2023 NHL Awards and 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™
NEW YORK (Aug. 18, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ will both take place in the City of Nashville in June. This will be the first time both events have been held in the same city since 2006, when NHL Awards and the NHL Draft™ both were held in Vancouver.
Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville
Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County. Join Mayday for the biggest Party of the year. Hot Chicken & Jorts! Hattie B’s will be serving Hot Chicken and all the fixins’. It’s an exciting lineup of live music. Festivus Players 2:00pm-3:00pm, Steady Rotation 3:30pm-5:00pm, Surprise Band Reunites 5:30pm-7:00pm, Andrew White 8:00pm-10:00pm and to end the night, the King and Queen of the trailer park contest!
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco. “Murfreesboro...
$100,000 Powerball Winner in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Hendersonville, who won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, August 15, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize of $50,000 was doubled to $100,000.
Goodwill Launches New Mobile Career Center
A new mobile Career Solutions Center will allow Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee to share its free education, training and employment services with job-seekers and others in communities across its 48-county service area. Goodwill officially put the mobile center — a 22-foot-long, 2022 Ford bus — into service during a...
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
Single Day Passes to 2022 Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin On Sale This Week
Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin is set for September 24-25, 2022. If you’ve been debating about buying a ticket or your schedule doens’t allow you to attend both days, you are in luck. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17th at 10 am, the festival is releasing single day tickets. There is a limited supply.
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- August 15, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 15 – August 21, 2022. Michael Buble’. Tuesday, August 16, 8...
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in...
Center for the Arts Presents ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’
The Savannah Sipping Society, a laugh-out-loud comedy, is getting a do-over at The Center for the Arts starting August 19 and running through August 28. When Covid-19 hit, the Center transitioned its live indoor theater performances to outdoor venues. But, like many things in 2020 and 2021, things didn’t quite go as planned.
Peaches and Cream? Sounds like Peach Pie Day!
There’s nothing that says summer in the South more than a sweet, ice cream-topped Peach Pie, which is why Papa C’s Pies believes everyone should celebrate this delicious treat on August 24 – National Peach Pie Day. But if you ever wondered if peach pie is truly...
New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro
14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
Belmont University Dedicates, Opens Newest Residence Hall–Caldwell Hall
Belmont University dedicated its newest and largest residence building, welcoming students for the 2022-2023 school year. Caldwell Hall joins Belmont’s residential village on the southeast side of campus, created with the completion of Tall Hall in 2018. Providing scenic views of the Nashville skyline, Caldwell Hall will house 606 upperclassmen students growing Belmont’s capacity for residential students to more than 60%.
Smyrna BBQ Festival Brings Thousands to The District
Great barbecue and music brought thousands to Smyrna’s Depot District along Front Street. The 9th Annual Smyrna Barbecue Festival offered food trucks from some of the best barbecue businesses in the area, and the happy sauce-smudged faces of those attending showed it was another successful event. “The first year...
