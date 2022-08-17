Barristers are voting on plans for an all-out strike next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but are now being balloted on an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on September 5.The ballot closes at midnight on Sunday, with the result expected on Monday.It has become clear that a significant proportion of our members wish to be given an option to escalate our current action towards an uninterrupted strike in order to exert maximum leverage upon Government at this critical...

POLITICS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO