Aging Graciously: Life as an imperfect perfectionist

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

I know it shouldn’t bother me, but when I am not good at something, or haven’t even half-way conquered it, it makes me miserable. I want to play the blame game and come up with some perfect excuses as to why I can’t do something.

Probably one of my worst can’t dos is getting around. I have a terrible sense of direction. If I am not sitting in my house where I have memorized which direction is which, I do not visualize east from west or north from south. Oh, I know where the sun comes up and goes down, but that doesn’t help in the middle of the day when I am lost on Second Alley NW.

You would think that after having lived here nearly 20 years, I would have the layout of New Philadelphia and its relationships to Dover completely figured out. I mean, I drove with few problems in a huge city and rarely got lost. But here we go…the layout of its streets made sense to me. The streets, Avenues, Drives, Alleys, back doors etc. do not. I can leave my house and go in any single direction and end up in New Philadelphia. I cannot visualize the whole layout and often have to ask myself, “If I go down this street, where am I going to end up?”

I sort of panic when I get lost because it’s usually when I have a deadline, and I am religious about being on time. So then I drive up and down streets until I recognize something and can call the place I’m seeking and have them talk me there. The GPS on my phone has been a great help, though occasionally it leads me down the paths of its righteousness the long way and I lose faith before we get there. It always feels like I came from the other direction.

I struggle with numbers. I was doing fine in school until I encountered story problems in third grade. Those monkeys giving coconuts to each other did me in. Algebra was a complete mystery. Somehow I managed to get through Geometry and Statistics, but advanced math ... no way. As a consequence, I am taxing my old brain by studying Algebra online and enjoying it, though I have to admit, it is a hard road for me.

I can’t cut in a straight line or put a stamp straight on an envelope or hang a series of pictures correctly. We all know this is because of my atypical astigmatism. We also know that there are laser thingies that hold you to straight lines if you have them.

Another thing, I can’t make a crisp whole roasted chicken in the oven. I’m sure that my oven needs to be re-calibrated. How many different ways can you try? Fortunately it’s hard to ruin chicken, but I would love to have that nice crisp skin ... the stuff that isn’t good for you anyway.

Finally, I couldn’t scream loudly if you paid me. Even using my best diaphragm expansion, I could never get the sound to come out. It is a mystery to me how that kind of sound can come out of female vocal chords. My usual response to a scary situation is a soft sucking in of air ... not something that would likely frighten anyone away. The children on the playground near my house can send me straight up and turning left with their shrieks. I realize that letting it all out during recess is probably more for the benefit of others once returned to the classroom, but when I hear that I could go for a muzzle right now.

Really, when you think about it, I guess I’m talking about being a perfectionist. That’s not always a good thing. Best for all of us if we are thankful for the things we can do, and if we leave what we can’t to those who can.

(Editor's note: If you know of a senior who is unique and deserves a story, please e-mail Lee Elliott at leeadirects@roadrunner.com. Please include contact information so she can share their story with our readers.)

The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

