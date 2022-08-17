Romanian pastrami, smothered pancakes: Maxie's offers up Jewish deli food in Stoughton

STOUGHTON — Maxie's Deli, home of homemade knishes, matzo balls and Romanian pastrami, is celebrating its 30th year of serving the community of Stoughton and beyond.

"We've been in a business as a Jewish deli for years, and we wanted a place where people could have specialized meats, traditional corned beef hash and Romanian pastrami," Steve Robbins, co-owner of Maxie's Deli, said.

"At Maxie's, 90% of our food is made from scratch, people place orders over the counter, and they enjoy the amazing customer service we pride ourselves on," Robbins said.

The local deli has a large selection of menu items from breakfast and lunch to a small mid-day pick-me-up to hold you over until dinner.

"We have several items customers love, but some of our top sellers are the Reubens and the homemade corned beef hash. We have generous portions, and customers are blown away by the food," Robbins said.

From hot sandwiches to cabbage soup and warm pancakes smothered with syrup Maxie's Deli has you covered.

The breakfast specials at the deli start at $4 and up, which also gives your pocket a break.

If you're a person who is constantly on the go, the breakfast wraps and sandwiches will be your best friend.

The options for breakfast wraps include pastrami, egg and cheese, stuffed French toast with melted cheese and your choice of meat.

If omelets are your go-to breakfast choice, there are 13 options to choose from, depending on what you're craving.

For generations, Robbins and his business partner Joyce Ann Silva grew the business to what it is today.

"We're the place that knows customers' names and their family members.

Since 1993 Maxie's Deli opened its doors and let people from all over enjoy family recipes and food that's one of a kind," Robbins said.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have a Jewish deli in my community. Customers travel from all over for our breakfast and lunch dishes and homemade meats," Robbins said.

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

