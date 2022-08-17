ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoughton, MA

Romanian pastrami, smothered pancakes: Maxie's offers up Jewish deli food in Stoughton

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftyi4_0hKCkjY500

STOUGHTON — Maxie's Deli, home of homemade knishes, matzo balls and Romanian pastrami, is celebrating its 30th year of serving the community of Stoughton and beyond.

"We've been in a business as a Jewish deli for years, and we wanted a place where people could have specialized meats, traditional corned beef hash and Romanian pastrami," Steve Robbins, co-owner of Maxie's Deli, said.

"At Maxie's, 90% of our food is made from scratch, people place orders over the counter, and they enjoy the amazing customer service we pride ourselves on," Robbins said.

The local deli has a large selection of menu items from breakfast and lunch to a small mid-day pick-me-up to hold you over until dinner.

"We have several items customers love, but some of our top sellers are the Reubens and the homemade corned beef hash. We have generous portions, and customers are blown away by the food," Robbins said.

From hot sandwiches to cabbage soup and warm pancakes smothered with syrup Maxie's Deli has you covered.

The breakfast specials at the deli start at $4 and up, which also gives your pocket a break.

Head-turning Brocton-area home sales:Five $1M-plus properties in Easton; $1.9M in Brockton: July 1-8 30 real estate report

If you're a person who is constantly on the go, the breakfast wraps and sandwiches will be your best friend.

The options for breakfast wraps include pastrami, egg and cheese, stuffed French toast with melted cheese and your choice of meat.

If omelets are your go-to breakfast choice, there are 13 options to choose from, depending on what you're craving.

For generations, Robbins and his business partner Joyce Ann Silva grew the business to what it is today.

Crime and quality of life:Is low-level drug dealing a 'quality-of-life' issue in Brockton? What can be done?

"We're the place that knows customers' names and their family members.

Since 1993 Maxie's Deli opened its doors and let people from all over enjoy family recipes and food that's one of a kind," Robbins said.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have a Jewish deli in my community. Customers travel from all over for our breakfast and lunch dishes and homemade meats," Robbins said.

Hours of operation: Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Thursday, August 25: Beach Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — There are still some beach days left before summer departs – but forget soggy sandwiches and chips packed in a cooler. Tonight Shayna Seymour is going big-time for her beach eats! She’s cruising the boardwalk at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach for fried dough, french fries, fried chicken (sensing a theme here?) saltwater taffy, and… mocha lattes? Hey, why not! Meanwhile at Maine’s Old Orchard Beach we’re going old-school, with lobster rolls on the pier, ice cream, and more.
NEEDHAM, MA
FUN 107

Beloved Middleboro Ice Cream Shop’s Surprise Closing Seems Permanent

All summer Middleboro has been without one of its favorite ice cream spots and now it seems the closure is permanent. Back in December, residents were surprised to find a "temporarily closed" sign at Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream on West Grove Street. The beloved shop is typically open all year, leaving many to wonder what was going on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Caught in Southie

A Guide to Dive Bars in the Neighborhood

Looking for a a bar with an edge? You know, one of those bars with dim lighting, a kick-ass juke box and lively locals bellied up to the bar. Axios Boston is reporting that one ambitious network security worker named Nick Roy created and developed the “Best Boston Dive Bars” map.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard

If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
FUN 107

Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River

Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
FALL RIVER, MA
Maxim

This Boston Hotel Boasts The City’s Hottest New Restaurant

The red-hot Coquette at the Omni Boston was named Best Hotel Restaurant of 2022 by Boston Magazine. Boston, for all cachet, has a hard time when it comes to cool restaurants. It’s big on chains, especially steakhouses; but if you’re not into Asian food, or the kind of eatery that’s really just a bar with snacks, and want to stay within walking distance of the center-of-it-all Seaport, options are fairly limited. Hence in 2021 when Coquette opened at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, there was much rejoicing in the land. Finally a cool brasserie-type joint with style, a Bathazar for the Boston set who sorely needed one.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reubens
progressivegrocer.com

Stop & Shop Opens New Health-Centric Boston Location

Keeping health and wellness part of the customer experience, Stop & Shop has refreshed a Boston store to include a new community wellness space. Re-opening on Aug. 19, the location in the Grove Hall neighborhood also will offer free nutrition programming and an array of fresh, good-for-you products. The company...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Best Pizza Cities in America: Boston’s surprising rank

Boston is very well known for its pizza. I’d put Boston up against any major city in the country in regards to pizza. When I think of pizza cities, I think of amount of pizza places, best bang for your buck, the type of pizza available and obviously the best tasting pizza. The website www.anytimeestimate.com has put together a list of the Best Pizza Cities in America. Now what do they base it on? According to the site, “we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.” They come up with this list every year so this data is new for 2022. This is how the criteria is weighed: 5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pastrami#Jewish Deli#Romanian#Food Drink#French
iheart.com

Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Valley Breeze

Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination

CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park Reveals New Ticket Pricing Model

Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, which made headlines earlier this month with the announcement that it was no longer for sale, has released its ticket pricing for the upcoming 2022 holiday season – and it’s significantly more affordable than it was in years past for those who just want to come and see the millions of lights that illuminate the beloved park.
CARVER, MA
CBS Boston

'Suspicious' Lynn Woods fires blowing smoke into neighboring towns

LYNN - "Suspicious" fires burning in the Lynn Woods are sending smoke into surrounding cities and towns.The city of Salem let residents know Friday that they may have noticed smoke or odors because of the Lynn Woods brush fires. The Lynn Fire Department said low-lying smoke was blowing in the direction of Peabody and Salem overnight, and in the morning the winds shifted to send smoke toward West Lynn and Nahant."While we know the smoke is a nuisance and these fires are burning deep underground, it poses NO THREAT to any structures bordering the woods at this time," the department...
SALEM, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

1K+
Followers
488
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy